Zelensky-Putin meeting 'obviously' not happening, German chancellor says

A proposed bilateral meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not take place, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Aug. 28.

"We have to deal with this issue again today, given the fact that there will obviously not be a meeting between President Zelensky and President Putin," Merz said alongside French President Emmanuel Macron as the two leaders met to discuss peace efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

The German leader's remarks come following a massive Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv, which killed at least 23 people, including four children, and injured another 63.

U.S. President Donald Trump previously proposed that Zelensky and Putin meet directly at a bilateral summit. The U.S. leader would then join the two for a trilateral meeting if talks went well.

This is "different from what was agreed between President Trump and President Putin last week when we were in Washington together," Merz said as Russia continues to target civilian infrastructure with missiles and drones.

Trump met Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15 as the U.S. leader intensifies efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

He then met Zelensky and European leaders at the White House on Aug. 18 to further discuss peace efforts and security guarantees for Ukraine.

In May, Zelensky invited Putin to meet him directly for peace talks in Turkey, but the Russian leader refused.

On Aug. 24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow will not accept Zelensky's signature on legal documents establishing terms for an end to Russia's war. The Kremlin has repeatedly questioned the legitimacy of Zelensky's power.

Trump slammed the Russian remarks in response as he attempts to broker a peace deal.

"It doesn't matter what they say. Everybody's posturing. It's all bullsh*it, okay. Everybody's posturing," he said.

Presidential Office Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov are heading to New York City this week to discuss security guarantees and future peace talks, Zelensky confirmed on Aug. 27, following media reports of the talks.