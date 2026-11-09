Russia imposes gasoline sales restrictions amid Ukrainian oil refinery attacks, Russian media report

Russia's state-controlled oil company, Rosneft, introduced gasoline sales restrictions in multiple Russian regions amid continued Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries, Russian media reported on Nov. 9.

Rosneft customers in Krasnoyarsk Krai, Siberia, are limited to 30 liters of AI-95, 50 liters of AI-92 gasoline, and 100 liters of diesel per customer, while filling canisters is not allowed, Russian state-controlled media Kommersant said on Nov. 9.

Similar restrictions are reportedly in place in the Republics of Karelia and Buryatia, as well as Zabaykalsky Krai and Novosibirsk Oblast, allowing each customer to purchase only 30 liters of gasoline in cities and up to 50 liters on highways, according to independent Russian media Current Time, citing the Russian Telegram channel "NotMoscow speaking."

Russia has introduced gasoline sales restrictions in many regions across the country since June, when Ukraine ramped up its long-range drone strikes on oil refineries in early summer.

Russia's state-run oil giant Rosneft is facing mounting financial difficulties and the prospect of long-term damage as Ukraine expands its strike campaign against Russian oil refineries, Bloomberg reported on Oct. 22, citing expert analysts, insider sources, and documents reviewed by the outlet.

Ukraine has attacked four Rosneft oil refineries since Oct. 30, including the Novokuibyshevsk Oil Refinery, the Bashneft-Novoil refinery, the Ryazan Oil Refinery, and the Slavneft-YANOS refinery, independent Russian media outlet Agentstvo reported.

Overnight on Nov. 8 to 9, a Ukrainian drone attack hit Russia's second-largest oil refinery located in Kirishi, Leningrad Oblast, in an overnight attack, regional governor Aleksandr Drozdenko confirmed on Nov. 9.