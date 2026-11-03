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Russian oil refinery in Yaroslavl reportedly struck, multiple fires reported

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by Tamara Nowakowsky
Flames rise from a reported Ukrainian drone strike on an oil refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl Oblast.
Flames rise from a reported Ukrainian drone strike on an oil refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl Oblast on Nov. 3, 2026. (Supernova+/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Ukraine reportedly struck an oil refinery in the Russian city of Yaroslavl with drones overnight on Nov. 3, with residents reporting several fires at the facility,  according to Ukrainian monitoring channels.

The Exilenova+ Telegram channel reported that the Slavneft-YANOS refinery had been targeted, with local residents describing three separate fires in the industrial zone.

Ukrainian outlet UNIAN also reported the alleged attack.

There was no information on casualties or damage at the time of the publication.

Slavneft-YANOS is one of Russia's largest oil refineries, processing approximately 15 million metric tons of crude oil annually. Located around 250 kilometers (155 miles) northeast of Moscow, it produces gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel and other petroleum products.

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted the facility, including most recently, a Sept. 17 strike that damaged its AVT-3 crude oil processing unit, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

Kyiv has intensified strikes on Russian oil infrastructure in an effort to disrupt fuel supplies and weaken Moscow's ability to finance its war.

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Oil refineriesOilRussian oilRussiaUkraine
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Tamara Nowakowsky

News Editor, North America

Tamara Nowakowsky is an editor on the North America desk at the Kyiv Independent. She is a Canadian journalist with more than two decades of experience across radio, television, print, digital media, and communications. Her previous work includes reporting for CBC Radio and Television, serving as editor-in-chief of Long Beach Magazine in Long Beach, California, and hosting travel and adventure segments on CKUA Radio. She has also worked in communications and media relations, including with the David Suzuki Foundation.

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