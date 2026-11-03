Russian oil refinery in Yaroslavl reportedly struck, multiple fires reported

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Ukraine reportedly struck an oil refinery in the Russian city of Yaroslavl with drones overnight on Nov. 3, with residents reporting several fires at the facility, according to Ukrainian monitoring channels.

The Exilenova+ Telegram channel reported that the Slavneft-YANOS refinery had been targeted, with local residents describing three separate fires in the industrial zone.

Ukrainian outlet UNIAN also reported the alleged attack.

There was no information on casualties or damage at the time of the publication.

Slavneft-YANOS is one of Russia's largest oil refineries, processing approximately 15 million metric tons of crude oil annually. Located around 250 kilometers (155 miles) northeast of Moscow, it produces gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel and other petroleum products.

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted the facility, including most recently, a Sept. 17 strike that damaged its AVT-3 crude oil processing unit, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

Kyiv has intensified strikes on Russian oil infrastructure in an effort to disrupt fuel supplies and weaken Moscow's ability to finance its war.