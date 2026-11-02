Ukrainian forces reportedly strike oil facility in Russia's Samara Oblast in overnight attack

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.



Ukrainian drones reportedly struck an oil facility in Russia's Samara Oblast in an overnight attack on Nov. 2.

Ukrainian monitoring channels Supernova+ and Exilenova+ reported that Ukrainian drones had struck the Samara Linear Production and Dispatch Station in the city of Prosvet, around 835 kilometers (520 miles) northeast of Ukraine's border.

Eyewitness footage from local residents shows smoke rising above the city in the early morning light.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify the targets or extent of damage from the strikes.

The Prosvet facility, a major node in Russia's oil pipeline network, consists of pumping stations, tank farms, and blending stations. According to Ukraine's General Staff, the station blends oil from western Siberia and other oil-producing regions of Russia to produce export-grade fuel for the Russian armed forces.

The site has been the target of multiple Ukrainian strikes in recent weeks.



On Oct. 7, large fires engulfed the facility after being struck by Ukrainian drones.

The latest attack comes as Ukraine continues strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, following reports that Kyiv had opted to adopt U.S. President Donald Trump's unilaterally imposed energy ceasefire with Russia.

Senior Ukrainian officials confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that Kyiv never agreed to pause strikes on Russian oil sites on Oct. 31.

In overnight attacks on Nov. 1, Ukrainian forces hit a major Russian oil refinery in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

Since the beginning of 2026, Ukraine has engaged in a sustained campaign of long-range drone strikes on Russian energy facilities, focusing on oil refineries and fuel depots, which are critical to sustaining Russia's war effort.