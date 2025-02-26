The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Romania approves shooting down drones that violate its airspace

by Abbey Fenbert February 27, 2025 1:28 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: Fragments of a Russian Shahed-type drone in Kyiv on Nov. 7, 2024. (Roman Petushkov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Romanian parliament passed a law on Feb. 26 that allows the country to shoot down drones that violate its airspace.

The move comes after multiple incidents in which Russian drones crashed onto Romanian territory during attacks against neighboring Ukraine.

"Unmanned aircraft illegally crossing the Romanian state border and flying in national airspace without authorization may be destroyed, neutralized, or taken control of," the law says.

Following its approval in parliament, the law will now advance to the desk of interim Romanian President Ilie Bolojan, who assumed the duties of the head of state after former President Klaus Iohannis announced his resignation on Feb. 10.

"We are strengthening Romania's defense!" Interim Senate Chair Abrudean Mircea said in a Facebook post announcing the new law.

Last month, Romania's Defense Ministry confirmed that it had found Russian drone fragments in two communities near the Romania-Ukraine border. The drone wreckage was found after Russia launched an overnight aerial attack against Ukraine.

It was not the first time that wreckage of Russian drones has been found in Romania, a NATO member state. Romania's military has scrambled F-16 fighter jets to protect the country's airspace amid Russian attacks against Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube River.

In response to Russia's escalating attacks, Romania's Defense Ministry in October 2024 published a draft law allowing Romania to shoot down aircraft illegally violating its airspace.

Ukraine war latest: Trump says he will meet Zelensky on Feb. 28 in Washington to sign agreement on minerals
Key developments on Feb. 26: * Trump says he will meet Zelensky on Feb. 28 in Washington to sign agreement on minerals * No security guarantees in US minerals deal, to be discussed later, Zelensky says * US, Russia to meet again tomorrow in Istanbul, Lavrov says * No sanctions relief for Russia…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

8:36 PM
Video

US author explains Donald Trump’s Russia, KGB connections.

Craig Unger is an American journalist and writer who has written two books on Donald Trump’s connections to Russia’s security services and the Russian mafia stretching all the way back to the 1980s. Unger says he is “absolutely certain” that the U.S. president is a Russian asset whose current actions are benefiting Russian President Vladimir Putin, and destroying relationships with long-time allies.
