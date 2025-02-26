Romania approves shooting down drones that violate its airspace

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Romanian parliament passed a law on Feb. 26 that allows the country to shoot down drones that violate its airspace.

The move comes after multiple incidents in which Russian drones crashed onto Romanian territory during attacks against neighboring Ukraine.

"Unmanned aircraft illegally crossing the Romanian state border and flying in national airspace without authorization may be destroyed, neutralized, or taken control of," the law says.

Following its approval in parliament, the law will now advance to the desk of interim Romanian President Ilie Bolojan, who assumed the duties of the head of state after former President Klaus Iohannis announced his resignation on Feb. 10.

"We are strengthening Romania's defense!" Interim Senate Chair Abrudean Mircea said in a Facebook post announcing the new law.

Last month, Romania's Defense Ministry confirmed that it had found Russian drone fragments in two communities near the Romania-Ukraine border. The drone wreckage was found after Russia launched an overnight aerial attack against Ukraine.

It was not the first time that wreckage of Russian drones has been found in Romania, a NATO member state. Romania's military has scrambled F-16 fighter jets to protect the country's airspace amid Russian attacks against Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube River.

In response to Russia's escalating attacks, Romania's Defense Ministry in October 2024 published a draft law allowing Romania to shoot down aircraft illegally violating its airspace.