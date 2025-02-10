Skip to content
Romanian President Iohannis announces resignation to avert political crisis

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 10, 2025 3:33 PM 2 min read
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis speaks in the Bundestag at the central commemoration ceremony for Remembrance Day in Germany. (Christophe Gateau/dpa via Getty Images)
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced his resignation on Feb. 10 to avert a possible crisis caused by an upcoming parliamentary vote on his impeachment.

Far-right opposition parties submitted, for the third time, an initiative to the Romanian parliament to impeach the president, as Iohannis remained in office longer than the prescribed term after the results of the country's first round of presidential election had been annulled.

Speaking to reporters, Iohannis said he is resigning to avoid the internal and external crisis in Romania.

"We will become a laughingstock for the whole world," he said. Iohannis's resignation will enter into force on Feb. 12. According to the Romanian constitution, Senate chairman Ilie Bolojan from the National Liberal Party should serve as the interim head of state.

Iohannis has been Romania's president since 2014. His second presidential term ended on Dec. 21, but he remained in office until his successor was sworn in.

The results of the first round were annulled by the constitutional court over alleged Russian interference and a hybrid campaign on TikTok meant to prop up far-right Romanian politician Calin Georgescu.

Pro-Russian Georgescu emerged as the frontrunner after the Nov. 24 vote, securing 23% of the ballots. Pro-EU candidate Elena Lasconi came in second with 19%.

The far-right politician, who has opposed military support for Ukraine and the transit of Ukrainian grain through Romania, remains the leading candidate for the rescheduled vote in May.

The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
