Romania's Defense Ministry proposes downing drones violating its airspace

by Martin Fornusek October 29, 2024 1:32 PM 2 min read
Three F-16 fighting jets of the Romanian Air Force fly over a Romanian flag during a military parade marking the National Day of Romania in Bucharest on Dec. 1, 2023. (Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images)
Romania could shoot down aircraft illegally violating its airspace based on the level of threat, according to a draft law published by the Romanian Defense Ministry on Oct. 28.

Bucharest reported numerous cases of Russian drones crashing on its territory or violating its airspace near the Ukrainian border following mass strikes on Ukraine.

According to the proposed legislation, the Romanian military would be able to intercept and, when necessary, destroy piloted and unmanned aircraft breaching its airspace under certain circumstances.

The document must be approved by the Romanian government and the parliament.

Depending on the level of threat, "unauthorized" drones may be disabled or taken control of with "non-kinetic" means or shot down.

The interception of a piloted aircraft would follow several steps, including establishing radio contact, transmitting instructions to the pilot, and firing a warning shot. The use of "destructive force" by aircraft or ground-based air defenses would be the last resort.

The Romanian military would attempt to shoot down the aircraft only after establishing all the circumstances and the level of threat and taking into account international law and the safety of people's lives and property, the document says.

Allied forces stationed in Romania would be permitted to take part in the operations.

Romania has urged NATO partners to present a "robust and coordinated" response to Russian missiles and drones violating the allied airspace. Latvia and Poland also reported similar breaches.

Ukraine has urged NATO to intercept Russian drones and missiles over Ukrainian airspace both to protect Ukraine and their own countries. No country has committed to that step so far nor intercepted Russian projectiles in its airspace.

Ukraine receives Patriot air defense system from Romania
Ukraine received a Patriot air defense system from Bucharest, a Romanian Defense Ministry spokesperson Constantin Spinu confirmed.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek
12:51 AM

1 killed, 14 injured in Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih.

A Russian missile attack killed a 39-year-old man and injured 14 others, 10 of whom were hospitalized, Governor Serhii Lysak said. The strike damaged multiple buildings, including apartments, a school, and a clinic.
4:39 AM

Russia attacks Kharkiv overnight, killing at least 4.

Four people — two women and two men — were killed in the attack, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said. Their bodies were retrieved from the rubble of destroyed homes.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.