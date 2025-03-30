'Putin couldn’t care less about diplomacy' — Zelensky says as Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for intensified pressure on Russia, urging the international community to impose tougher sanctions and provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems.

In his March 30 address, he said all possible measures are needed to break Russia’s "capacity to wage war and sustain the system that wants nothing but war."

"The geography and brutality of Russian strikes, not just occasionally, but literally every day and night, show that Putin couldn’t care less about diplomacy," Zelensky added. "For several weeks, there has been a U.S. proposal for an unconditional ceasefire. And almost every day, in response to this proposal, there are Russian drones, bombs, artillery shelling, and ballistic strikes."

A Russian drone attack killed two civilians and injured at least 55 people in Kharkiv, including five children between the ages of 5 and 17, late on March 29, according to the president. A military hospital in Kharkiv was among those deliberately targeted by Russian forces overnight, the General Staff reported.

In total, Russia launched a ballistic missile and 111 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported on March 30.

Commenting on the attacks, Zelensky said Ukraine expects the United States, Europe, and all other partners committed to peace and lasting security to use every tool to achieve a ceasefire.

Ukraine has agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.