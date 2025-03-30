The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky, Vladimir Putin, Ceasefire
Edit post

'Putin couldn’t care less about diplomacy' — Zelensky says as Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine

by Olena Goncharova March 31, 2025 2:51 AM 2 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, speaks at a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 12, 2025. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for intensified pressure on Russia, urging the international community to impose tougher sanctions and provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems.

In his March 30 address, he said all possible measures are needed to break Russia’s "capacity to wage war and sustain the system that wants nothing but war."

"The geography and brutality of Russian strikes, not just occasionally, but literally every day and night, show that Putin couldn’t care less about diplomacy," Zelensky added. "For several weeks, there has been a U.S. proposal for an unconditional ceasefire. And almost every day, in response to this proposal, there are Russian drones, bombs, artillery shelling, and ballistic strikes."

A Russian drone attack killed two civilians and injured at least 55 people in Kharkiv, including five children between the ages of 5 and 17, late on March 29, according to the president. A military hospital in Kharkiv was among those deliberately targeted by Russian forces overnight, the General Staff reported.

In total, Russia launched a ballistic missile and 111 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported on March 30.

Commenting on the attacks, Zelensky said Ukraine expects the United States, Europe, and all other partners committed to peace and lasting security to use every tool to achieve a ceasefire.

Ukraine has agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

‘You can’t trust Russians’ — Europe’s Ukraine peacekeeping plans face one obvious hurdle
Strong statements made after a summit of European leaders in Paris on March 27 demonstrated two things — France and the U.K. are determined to send peacekeepers to Ukraine, but the plans are currently hostage to the whims of the Kremlin. “You cannot trust the Russians any further than you
The Kyiv IndependentAlex Cadier
Author: Olena Goncharova

Most popular

News Feed

3:19 PM
Video

More US controversies and cyberattack | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur discusses how the Trump administration conducts foreign policy as Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff is embroiled in several controversies amid ceasefire negotiations. Also, Ukrainians experience yet another cyberattack, this time on the national railway service.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.