News Feed, Russian attack, Kharkiv Oblast, Sumy Oblast, Donetsk Oblast
Edit post

At least 2 killed, 26 injured in latest overnight Russian drone attacks across Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 30, 2025 11:04 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of the latest overnight Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast on March 30. (Photo: Governor Oleh Syniehubov / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A hospital for injured Ukrainian soldiers in Kharkiv was deliberately targeted in the latest Russian overnight attack that killed at least two people and injured 26 others across Ukraine, according to authorities.

Russia launched a ballistic missile and 111 drones at Ukraine overnight, Ukraine's Air Force reported on March 30.

Sifty five of the drones were shot down across northern, southern, eastern and central Ukraine. Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk and Odesa oblasts were affected by the overnight attack, according to the Air Force.

A military hospital in Kharkiv was deliberately targeted by Russian forces overnight, according the the General Staff.

Two people were killed and 25 people were injured in Kharkiv and the surrounding oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Among the injured is a 15 year-old girl who is now in serious condition.

One person was injured in Rodynske in Donetsk Oblast, located to the north of Pokvrovsk, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Four Shahed-type drones were shot down over Sumy Oblast, according to the local military administration. Ukraine's air defense has shot down 830 drones over the oblast in just the first three months of 2025.

No casualties as of yet have been reported for the attacks in Sumy or Odesa Oblast.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

News Feed

