2 killed, 15 injured in Russian drone attack on Kharkiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian drone attack killed two and injured 15 people late on March 29, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Several explosions were heard throughout the city.

A rescue operation is ongoing to retrieve a person from the rubble that resulted from the Russian drone strikes, Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terehov said in a post to Telegram.

Terekhov reported that Russian strikes had damaged a shopping center, several residential buildings, a medical facility, and an office building. Several fires have also broken out throughout the city.

At least 10 people are hospitalized, including two children, Syniehubov said.

Kharkiv Oblast in Ukraine's northeast is a regular target of Russian missile, drone, and glide bomb attacks from across the border or Russian-occupied territories. Russia has regularly targeted civilian infrastructure in aerial attacks against Ukraine since the onset of its full-scale invasion in February 2022.