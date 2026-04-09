KI logo
War

Putin announces Orthodox Easter ceasefire after rejecting Ukraine's proposal

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Putin announces Orthodox Easter ceasefire after rejecting Ukraine's proposal
Russian President Vladimir Putin during a video address to participants of the International Transport and Logistics Forum in Moscow on April 1, 2026. (Photo by Alexander KAZAKOV / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 9 announced a ceasefire for the upcoming Orthodox Easter weekend, after previously ignoring Ukraine's calls for a similar truce.

"In connection with the approaching holiday of Orthodox Easter, a ceasefire is declared from 1600 on April 11 to the end of the day of April 12," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"We proceed on the basis that the Ukrainian side will follow the example of the Russian Federation," the statement added.

The Kremlin said Defense Minister Andrei Belousov had ordered Russia's top commander, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, to "stop military action in all directions" during the specified period.

"Troops are to be ready to eliminate all possible provocations by the enemy, as well as any aggressive actions," the statement said.

The announcement follows Ukraine's earlier proposal for a temporary Easter ceasefire, which Moscow effectively dismissed earlier this week. On March 30, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv was ready to implement a truce during the Easter holidays and was open to various formats, including a full halt in hostilities.

While Kyiv has not yet responded to the Kremlin's latest announcement. Zelensky has called for an Easter ceasefire for more than a week — a call that has been met with continued Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Eastern Orthodox Christianity, the majority religion in both Ukraine and Russia, follows the Julian calendar, under which Easter falls on April 12.

read also

At least 2 killed, 23 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day
Russian forces launched 119 drones against Ukraine overnight, of which almost 70 were Shahed-type drones, the Air Force said.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
CeasefireRussiaVladimir PutinVolodymyr ZelenskyEasterReligionUkraine
Avatar
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Lucy Pakhnyuk is a North America-based news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in international development, specializing in democracy, human rights, and governance across Eastern Europe and Eurasia. Her experience includes roles at international NGOs such as Internews, the National Democratic Institute, and Eurasia Foundation. She holds an M.A. in Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, April 9
 (Updated:  )
Trump meets NATO chief as US mulls withdrawal from alliance.

"This was a meeting between friends," Rutte said after the meeting, praising Trump's leadership. The administration is reportedly weighing a proposal to pull U.S. troops out of NATO member countries that did not support the war in Iran.

Show More

Editors' Picks