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At least 2 killed, 23 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

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by Asami Terajima
At least 2 killed, 23 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day
Aftermath of a Russian attack against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on April 9, 2026. (Ukraine's Emergency Service)

At least two people have been killed and 23 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on April 9.

Russian forces launched 119 drones against Ukraine overnight, of which almost 70 were Shahed-type drones, the Air Force said. It reported downing 99 of them in the north, south, and east of the country.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, six people were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, a 67-year-old woman was killed and three men aged 42, 61, and 62 were wounded in Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. He said the woman was killed in the village of Kivsharivka, just south of Kupiansk.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a person was killed, and four others were wounded by Russian attacks near the city of Zaporizhzhia, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported.  

In central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two people, including a 28-year-old woman, were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

In southern Kherson Oblast, six people, including two children, were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, the regional military administration reported. Two of the victims, a 71-year-old man and an 89-year-old woman, were wounded in the morning attacks.

In southern Odesa Oblast, an overnight Russian drone attack damaged an energy infrastructure site, but there were no casualties, regional governor Oleh Kiper reported.

In northern Sumy Oblast, two employees, a 57-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, were wounded by a Russian attack on a gas station over the past day, regional governor Oleh Hryhoriv reported.

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Russian attackUkraineShahed dronesKharkiv OblastDrone attack
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Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

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