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Ukraine proposes energy ceasefire to Russia, Zelensky says

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Ukraine proposes energy ceasefire to Russia, Zelensky says
Zelensky is photographed in his office on Jan. 29, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky / X)

Ukraine has proposed an energy ceasefire to Russia through U.S. officials acting as intermediaries, President Volodymyr Zelensky said April 6.

"If Russia is ready to stop strikes on our energy infrastructure, we will be ready to respond in kind. This proposal has been conveyed to the Russian side through the Americans," Zelensky said in an evening address.

Days earlier, Zelensky pitched an Easter ceasefire on energy infrastructure in a call with U.S. negotiators on April 1. Russia refused and has continued to launch missiles and drones at Ukraine.

With U.S. officials expected to arrive in Ukraine later this month following a slump in peace talks, Kyiv continues to work on security guarantees, Zelensky said.

"As agreed, Ukraine is preparing its proposals — strengthening the document on security guarantees. Security guarantees are precisely the key to a real end to the war, to a lasting peace," he said.

Ukrainian and U.S. officials are in touch on a daily basis, in the meantime, Zelensky noted.

U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to lead a U.S. delegation that will arrive in Kyiv after Easter, observed by the Orthodox Church on April 12.

The trip would mark the first visit to Ukraine for Witkoff and Kushner, who have already made it to Moscow several times. The team may also include Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

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The Kyiv IndependentAndrii Sukharyna
CeasefireEnergy infrastructureUkraineUnited StatesRussia
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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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