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Zelensky pitches Easter ceasefire to US negotiators as Russia continues attacks

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by Martin Fornusek
Zelensky pitches Easter ceasefire to US negotiators as Russia continues attacks
President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) during online talks with U.S. officials on April 1, 2026. (Volodymyr Zelensky/X)

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian officials held a call with U.S. negotiators on April 1 to discuss Kyiv's proposal for an Easter ceasefire with Russia and broader peace efforts.

"A pause on Easter could serve as a signal to everyone that diplomacy can succeed," Zelensky said in a video address on his Telegram channel, adding that "different signals" are needed.

U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, NATO chief Mark Rutte, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, Presidential Office head Kyrylo Budanov, and other officials attended the online talks that Zelensky described as "positive."

"We agreed that our teams will remain in close contact over the coming days to strengthen the security guarantees document between Ukraine and the United States," Zelensky said.

Kyiv has suggested a mutual pause in strikes against Russian and Ukrainian energy infrastructure during the Easter holidays. Orthodox Easter falls on April 12.

The Kremlin has already rejected the initiative and launched fresh attacks against Ukraine overnight on April 1 and later during the day, targeting energy infrastructure facilities and other civilian targets.

Over 700 Russian strike drones were recorded throughout the day, hitting regions across western Ukraine.

"Ukraine openly made this proposal to Russia. Russia is responding with 'Shaheds' and continues its terrorist operations against our energy infrastructure and broader facilities," Zelensky said.

Earlier, the president said the talks with the U.S. would also serve to assess the current state of peace efforts and the prospects for a future trilateral meeting with Russia.

The U.S.-mediated negotiations have made little tangible progress in recent months as Russia pushes territorial demands while Washington's focus shifts to the war with Iran.

Zelensky said earlier that the Trump administration is pressing for a swift end to the war, emphasizing that Kyiv will not agree to any outcome that compromises Ukraine's interests.

The Ukrainian president alleged that Washington tied its proposed security guarantees to Kyiv's withdrawal from the Donbas region, an assertion U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejected as a lie.

U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators previously met in Miami in late March, more than a month after the last trilateral meeting with Russia in Geneva.

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Martin Fornusek

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Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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