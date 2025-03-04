The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

War Analysis Russia's War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Edit post

Pentagon denies halting cyber operations against Russia, Bloomberg reports

by Kateryna Hodunova March 4, 2025 9:41 AM 1 min read
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at his Senate Armed Services confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on Jan. 14, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Pentagon has denied that U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered a halt to cyber operations against Russia, Bloomberg reported on March 4, citing an unnamed senior defense official.

The Record previously reported that U.S. Cyber Command was ordered to suspend offensive cyber and information operations against Moscow. The news coincided with President Donald Trump's efforts to negotiate an end to Russia's war in Ukraine under terms that critics argue favor Moscow.

Cybersecurity experts had warned that such a move would benefit one of America's most persistent cyber adversaries, potentially weakening U.S. leverage in both cyber and conventional military operations.

Russian hacker groups have engaged in various forms of cyber warfare throughout the full-scale war, including cyberattacks against Ukraine, hacks of civilian infrastructure in Europe, and interference in foreign elections.

But according to a source quoted by Bloomberg, Hegseth did not cancel or suspend cyber operations against Russia. Nor has he issued any orders to reverse this priority, the source said.

The U.S. Cyber Command oversees 135 teams of "cyber mission forces."

The units involved in offensive operations are cyber combat mission teams, according to Bloomberg.

BREAKING: Trump halts military aid to Ukraine, Bloomberg reports
U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a suspension of all military aid to Ukraine on March 3, escalating pressure on President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Most popular

News Feed

10:57 PM

Trump administration weighs sanctions relief for Russia, Reuters reports.

The White House has directed the State and Treasury departments to compile a list of sanctions that could be lifted, according to sources. While internal government offices routinely prepare such options, the White House’s direct request signals a serious consideration of sanctions relief.
8:17 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to Trump-Zelensky clash.

In the wake of the Feb. 28 clash between U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office, the Kyiv Independent went to the streets of Kyiv to ask Ukrainians what they think of the now infamous meeting.
MORE NEWS

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
