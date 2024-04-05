Skip to content
FT: Czechia warns Russia is trying to sabotage railways in Europe

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 5, 2024 12:47 PM 1 min read
Czech Transport Minister Martin Kupka makes a speech during a press conference after visiting the train station on Polish-Ukrainian border, in Przemysl, Poland, on March 12, 2022. (Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia is actively trying to sabotage European railways by hacking into their signaling systems, Czech Transportation Minister Martin Kupka said to the Financial Times (FT) in an interview published on April 5.

Russia has engaged in a variety of disruptive behavior toward Europe, often using its cyber capabilities to target civilian infrastructure. Estonia and other countries have accused Russia of being responsible for a recent uptick in GPS jamming emanating from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

Reuters reported, citing sources, that Russia may have been responsible for jamming the satellite signal of a Royal Air Force airplane used to transport U.K. Defense Minister Grant Shapps as it flew by Kaliningrad in March.

Kupka said that Russia has made "thousands of attempts to weaken our (railway) systems" since the beginning of the full-scale war.

"It's definitely a difficult point . . .(but) I'm really very satisfied because we are able to defend all systems (from) a successful attack," Kupka added.

Russia has also been accused of jamming GPS signals in nearby countries such as Finland as far back as the 2010s.

The Invisible War: Inside the electronic warfare arms race that could shape course of war in Ukraine
When Ukraine received Excalibur artillery shells in March 2022 from the U.S. shortly after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, it was immediately the military’s weapon of choice. Thanks to their GPS navigation system, these expensive munitions had a high-precision flight trajectory and could…
The Kyiv IndependentOleksandr Tartachnyi
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:14 AM

Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked six border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on April 4, firing 15 times and causing at least 83 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
12:46 AM

Czech FM: Ukrainians are fighting for all of Europe.

"(Ukrainians) really depend on our help and we in turn depend on the fact that the Ukrainians are also fighting for the security of the whole of Europe, so we are in this together," Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said at the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting.
12:00 AM

Russia claims drone attack on Kursk.

Drones attacked Russia's Kursk region during the late hours of April 4, allegedly setting fire to civilian infrastructure, Roman Starovoyt, the regional governor, announced via Telegram.
