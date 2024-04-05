FT: Czechia warns Russia is trying to sabotage railways in Europe

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is actively trying to sabotage European railways by hacking into their signaling systems, Czech Transportation Minister Martin Kupka said to the Financial Times (FT) in an interview published on April 5.

Russia has engaged in a variety of disruptive behavior toward Europe, often using its cyber capabilities to target civilian infrastructure. Estonia and other countries have accused Russia of being responsible for a recent uptick in GPS jamming emanating from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

Reuters reported, citing sources, that Russia may have been responsible for jamming the satellite signal of a Royal Air Force airplane used to transport U.K. Defense Minister Grant Shapps as it flew by Kaliningrad in March.

Kupka said that Russia has made "thousands of attempts to weaken our (railway) systems" since the beginning of the full-scale war.

"It's definitely a difficult point . . .(but) I'm really very satisfied because we are able to defend all systems (from) a successful attack," Kupka added.

Russia has also been accused of jamming GPS signals in nearby countries such as Finland as far back as the 2010s.