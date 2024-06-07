Dutch political parties' websites attacked on EU election day, Russian hacking group claims responsibility

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The websites of three Dutch political parties came under attack by a Russian hacking group as the Netherlands kicked off voting for the European elections, Dutch media reported on June 6.

The Russian hacking group Hacknet claimed responsibility via a post on Telegram for the distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack.

"We continue to attack the websites of the Netherlands and its parties," Hacknet claimed.

The attack meant the websites of the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA), as well as the far-right Partij voor de Vrijheid (PVV) and Forum voor Democratie (FvD), were temporarily inaccessible.

"On Election Day, we consider this an attack on free, democratic elections. We are reporting this to the relevant authorities," CDA posted on X.

Before Hacknet claimed responsibility for the attack, far-right FvD party leader Thierry Baudet posted on X "Russians?" and a laughing emoji.

"The whole team is working overtime to repel the attack," he said.

The Netherlands is the first among the 27 EU member states to start voting for the European elections, with polling stations open on June 6. The results are not announced before June 9, once citizens in other EU countries have had the chance to vote.