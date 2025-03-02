Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

US halts cyber operations against Russia, media reports

by Olena Goncharova March 2, 2025 6:45 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A Ukrainian soldier works with a computer next to a shelter in his fighting position in the direction of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on Nov. 18, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered U.S. Cyber Command to suspend offensive cyber and information operations against Russia, according to a report by the Record.

The decision aligns with President Donald Trump’s efforts to negotiate an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine under terms that critics argue favor Moscow. Two U.S. officials familiar with the directive told the Washington Post that the pause will remain in effect while diplomatic discussions continue.

Cybersecurity experts warn that the move benefits one of America's most persistent cyber adversaries, potentially weakening U.S. leverage in both cyber and conventional military operations.

Trump’s broader approach to Russia has raised concerns among U.S. allies. While negotiations with Moscow unfold, European leaders are ramping up their own defense measures to support Ukraine.

Meanwhile, intelligence officials emphasize the risks of halting cyber operations against Russia, which remains one of the most active cyber threats to U.S. security.

The pause includes operations that typically expose or disrupt Russian malware before it can be deployed against American systems. A former senior defense official told the Record that suspending these efforts, even temporarily, could allow Russian hackers to regroup and strengthen their offensive capabilities.

The order from Hegseth contradicts the administration’s stated intent to adopt a more aggressive cyber posture against U.S. adversaries. National security adviser Michael Waltz previously suggested a shift toward stronger cyber deterrence, particularly against China and Iran, but omitted Russia from his comments.

At a recent United Nations cyber meeting, a State Department official highlighted cyber threats from China but made no mention of Russian-backed ransomware groups, which have targeted critical U.S. infrastructure, including fuel pipelines and hospitals.

Author: Olena Goncharova
