Netherlands to provide Ukraine with $3.8 billion in support in 2026

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion) in combined government support in 2026, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced on March 5.

Schoof added that $700 million will be earmarked for Kyiv to invest in drone production.

The details were provided on exactly where and what supports the additional funding would be disbursed to.

Schoof, who spoke to President Volodymyr Zelensky on the phone on March 5, wrote on X that "the Netherlands will keep backing Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression," including "political, military, financial and moral support."

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, the Netherlands has provided Kyiv with a combined 7.33 billion euros ($7.87 billion) in support, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

In addition to the aid funding, the Dutch government has provided Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, having committed 24 aircraft in the summer of 2024.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Feb. 22 that Ukraine anticipates continued deliveries of F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands in the immediate future.