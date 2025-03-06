The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, The Netherlands, Ukraine, Aid, Financial aid, Foreign assistance
Netherlands to provide Ukraine with $3.8 billion in support in 2026

by Dmytro Basmat March 6, 2025 2:00 AM 1 min read
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion) in combined government support in 2026, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced on March 5.

Schoof added that $700 million will be earmarked for Kyiv to invest in drone production.

The details were provided on exactly where and what supports the additional funding would be disbursed to.

Schoof, who spoke to President Volodymyr Zelensky on the phone on March 5, wrote on X that "the Netherlands will keep backing Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression," including "political, military, financial and moral support."

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, the Netherlands has provided Kyiv with a combined 7.33 billion euros ($7.87 billion) in support, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

In addition to the aid funding, the Dutch government has provided Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, having committed 24 aircraft in the summer of 2024.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Feb. 22 that Ukraine anticipates continued deliveries of F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands in the immediate future.

Ukraine war latest: US halts intelligence sharing with Ukraine, CIA director confirms
Key developments on March 5: * US halts intelligence sharing with Ukraine, CIA director confirms * Trump may resume Ukraine aid after further progress toward peace, White House says * Ukraine, EU drafting plan for first steps toward lasting peace, Zelensky says * Ukraine, US delegations to meet…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
