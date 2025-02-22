Ukraine expects further F-16 deliveries from the Netherlands, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that Ukraine anticipates continued deliveries of F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands, emphasizing their importance in securing the country’s airspace.

Following his meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof at the Munich Security Conference, Zelensky stressed that bolstering Ukraine’s air defenses remains a top priority. "The sky over Ukraine must be closed and safe," he said on Feb. 22, highlighting the critical role of military support in countering Russian aggression.

The president thanked the Netherlands for its ongoing assistance and commitment to increasing military aid. He emphasized that strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities is crucial not only for the country’s security but also for broader European stability.

Several countries have contributed F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine's defense efforts, with the Netherlands playing a significant role by committing 24 F-16s, the first batch of which arrived in summer 2024.

Denmark has pledged 19 F-16s, with initial deliveries made in 2024, while Norway has promised between 6 and 22 aircraft. Belgium has also announced its intention to supply F-16s, though the exact number remains undisclosed.

Zelensky also reiterated Ukraine’s firm stance on international negotiations, stating: "Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, nothing about Europe without Europe."