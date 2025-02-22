The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, F-16, The Netherlands, Air defense
Edit post

Ukraine expects further F-16 deliveries from the Netherlands, Zelensky says

by Olena Goncharova February 22, 2025 11:20 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. F-16 fighter jets during a military parade on Polish Armed Forces Day in Warsaw, Poland on Aug. 15, 2023. (Beata Zawrzel / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that Ukraine anticipates continued deliveries of F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands, emphasizing their importance in securing the country’s airspace.

Following his meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof at the Munich Security Conference, Zelensky stressed that bolstering Ukraine’s air defenses remains a top priority. "The sky over Ukraine must be closed and safe," he said on Feb. 22, highlighting the critical role of military support in countering Russian aggression.

The president thanked the Netherlands for its ongoing assistance and commitment to increasing military aid. He emphasized that strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities is crucial not only for the country’s security but also for broader European stability.

Several countries have contributed F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine's defense efforts, with the Netherlands playing a significant role by committing 24 F-16s, the first batch of which arrived in summer 2024.

Denmark has pledged 19 F-16s, with initial deliveries made in 2024, while Norway has promised between 6 and 22 aircraft. Belgium has also announced its intention to supply F-16s, though the exact number remains undisclosed.

Zelensky also reiterated Ukraine’s firm stance on international negotiations, stating: "Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, nothing about Europe without Europe."

Can Ukraine sustain its F-16 fleet if Trump halts US aid?
As the outgoing administration of U.S. President Joe Biden rushes to provide last-minute aid to Ukraine before Donald Trump takes office in January, the State Department has recently announced a $266 million maintenance sales package for Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jets. Trump has made no public comment…
The Kyiv IndependentKhrystyna Zhevlakova

Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:01 PM

Musk denies US threat to cut Starlink over Ukraine minerals deal.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has denied reports that the United States threatened to shut off Starlink in Ukraine unless Kyiv agreed to a minerals deal. Responding to a report by Reuters, Musk called the claim "false" and accused the news agency of lying.
4:48 AM

Trump admits Russia attacked Ukraine.

"Russia attacked, but they shouldn't have let him attack," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 21, after previously blaming Ukraine for starting the war.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.