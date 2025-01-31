Netherlands to send more F-16s in 2025, Ukrainian defense minister says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Netherlands will deliver another batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in 2025, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced on Jan. 31.

Ukraine has already received U.S.-made F-16s from the Netherlands and Denmark, deploying them in air defense roles during Russian missile strikes. The first jets arrived in August 2024.

The F-16 program was a key focus of Umerov’s meeting with Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans in The Hague.

The Netherlands will continue training Ukrainian pilots, engineers, and technicians, Umerov said after visiting the base where Ukrainian personnel are gaining hands-on experience in servicing and repairing the aircraft.

"This is yet another step toward establishing a full-fledged aviation infrastructure in Ukraine," Umerov said.

Umerov also met with representatives of Dutch defense companies who showcased missiles, drones, and radars. He and Brekelmans discussed further development of Ukraine’s drone capabilities, the 400 million euros ($415 million) in military aid previously announced by the Netherlands, and joint projects to enhance Ukraine’s long-range strike capacity.

"Industrial cooperation is another key focus. The next logical step is the development of joint defense enterprises to strengthen our armed forces," Umerov added.