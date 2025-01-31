Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, The Netherlands, F-16, War, Rustem Umerov
Edit post

Netherlands to send more F-16s in 2025, Ukrainian defense minister says

by Kateryna Denisova January 31, 2025 9:17 PM 1 min read
Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at one of the air bases where Ukrainian service members are undergoing training to operate F-16 in The Hague, Netherlands, on Jan. 31, 2025. (Rustem Umerov/ Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Netherlands will deliver another batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in 2025, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced on Jan. 31.

Ukraine has already received U.S.-made F-16s from the Netherlands and Denmark, deploying them in air defense roles during Russian missile strikes. The first jets arrived in August 2024.

The F-16 program was a key focus of Umerov’s meeting with Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans in The Hague.

The Netherlands will continue training Ukrainian pilots, engineers, and technicians, Umerov said after visiting the base where Ukrainian personnel are gaining hands-on experience in servicing and repairing the aircraft.

"This is yet another step toward establishing a full-fledged aviation infrastructure in Ukraine," Umerov said.

Umerov also met with representatives of Dutch defense companies who showcased missiles, drones, and radars. He and Brekelmans discussed further development of Ukraine’s drone capabilities, the 400 million euros ($415 million) in military aid previously announced by the Netherlands, and joint projects to enhance Ukraine’s long-range strike capacity.

"Industrial cooperation is another key focus. The next logical step is the development of joint defense enterprises to strengthen our armed forces," Umerov added.

In historic record, Ukrainian F-16 pilot downs 6 cruise missiles in single mission, Air Force claims
For the first time in the history of the F-16 Fighting Falcon, a Ukrainian-operated jet shot down six Russian cruise missiles during a single mission in December, the Air Force claimed on Jan. 7.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:29 PM
Video

How Russia profits from arms exports despite sanctions.

The Kyiv Independent analyzed leaked emails of a Russian defense company revealing Russia’s arms trade after the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The letters confirm that Russia continued to fulfill a huge contract signed shortly before the attack on Ukraine to supply its air defense systems and missiles to Saudi Arabia.
2:40 PM

Arms procurement chief Bezrukova dismissed, Defense Ministry says after disputes.

The Defense Ministry cited several reasons for Maryna Bezrukova's removal, including alleged failure to fulfill planned deliveries for the front, poor procurement planning and delays, lack of timely communication with the General Staff, and leaks of classified information, which are reportedly expected to be investigated.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.