Netherlands, Lithuania pledge ammunition, air defenses for Ukraine

The Netherlands is allocating 150 million euros ($170 million) to boost Ukraine's air defenses, while Lithuania intends to allocate 20 million euros ($23 million) for ammunition purchases, the two countries' defense ministers said on April 11.

The announcement came at the 27th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels, a coalition of around 50 countries backing Kyiv against Russian aggression.

Referring to President Volodymyr Zelensky's request for additional air defenses, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans told reporters ahead of the meeting that the new aid will help Ukraine defend its skies.

The Netherlands has previously donated Patriot launchers to Ukraine and allocated over $2 billion in military aid this year, including 500 million euros ($540 million) for Ukraine's Drone Line initiative for boosting unmanned capabilities.

Speaking ahead of the Ramstein-format summit, Lithuania's Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene said her country intends to provide Ukraine with an "additional 20 million euros for ammo acquisition, because this is one of the things that Ukraine really needs right now."

"And the summer may be very difficult. Therefore, we need to push forward our support," the Lithuanian defense chief said, according to the LRT broadcaster.

Both countries have been among the staunchest supporters of Ukraine during the full-scale war, with the Netherlands delivering F-16 jets and Lithuania being among the leading backers in terms of GDP allocated to aid.

The latest packages come atop other assistance announced by Ukraine's partners at the summit. The U.K. and Norway have already committed an additional 450 million pounds ($585 million) in military support, while Germany pledged four new IRIS-T air defenses, armored vehicles, tanks, missiles, shells, and other support.