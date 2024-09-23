The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Netherlands struggling to complete Patriot system pledged to Ukraine, defense minister says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 23, 2024 3:17 PM 2 min read
MIM-104 Patriot short-range anti-aircraft missile systems for defense against aircraft, cruise missiles, and medium-range tactical ballistic missiles at Rzeszow Airport, Poland. July 24, 2022. (Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images)
The Netherlands is still looking for partner countries to provide components for a Patriot air defense system pledged to Ukraine, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said in an interview with the Delfi media outlet published on Sept. 23.

In June, the Netherlands announced that it would provide radar and launch components, and that it had found another unnamed country to provide the additional necessary parts to make up a complete system.

But earlier this month it was reported the unnamed country had backed out of the agreement.

In the interview with Delfi, Brekelmans said the Netherlands was "trying to find other elements that are necessary to complete the system."

"And there are several countries that are also very eager to help Ukraine," he said, adding: "They are doing everything they can. But they have encountered some problems that make it impossible to assemble this system."

Brekelmans confirmed that the Netherlands provided Kyiv with a radar system and that three launchers would be delivered "very soon."

Kyiv has been calling on its partners to provide additional air defense assets as Russia intensifies its strikes against cities and energy infrastructure.

Ukraine has received at least three Patriot systems from Germany and one from the U.S. Other countries, like the Netherlands and Spain, delivered individual launchers or missiles.

The U.S. and the Netherlands also pledged in June to deliver one additional system each. Romania will transfer a Patriot to Ukraine too after the donation was finally approved in early September.

Ukraine awaits Mirage 2000 jets, in talks about Gripen, Eurofighter Typhoon
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said Ukraine has an agreement to receive Dassault Mirage 2000 jets. According to the minister, Ukraine is in talks to acquire Swedish-made Saab JAS 39 Gripen and the Eurofighter Typhoon fighters.
Update: Russian attack on apartment building in Zaporizhzhia injures 16.

At least 16 people were injured in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight on Sept. 23, including a 15-year-old boy. The strike resulted in a partial destruction of an apartment building, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov.
