Germany pledges IRIS-T air defenses, tanks, shells in new aid package for Ukraine

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 11, 2025 11:53 AM 1 min read
Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius makes a statement at the start of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Brussels on April 11, 2025. (John Thys / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany will provide four IRIS-T air defense systems, 15 Leopard 1 tanks, reconnaissance drones, and 100,000 artillery rounds to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced on April 11, according to N-tv.

Pistorius said Germany plans to send more IRIS-T systems in the coming years and confirmed the upcoming delivery of 1,100 additional ground surveillance radars.

The German assistance is also to include 120 MANPADS launchers, 25 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, and 14 artillery pieces. Pistorius also confirmed that 30 Patriot air defense missiles have already been delivered, Interfax-Ukraine reported.

The announcement coincided with a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) in Brussels, co-chaired by the U.K. and Germany.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and President Volodymyr Zelensky are expected to participate via video link.

Germany remains one of Ukraine's top military donors in Europe. On March 19, the German Finance Ministry confirmed that an additional 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) would be allocated to Ukraine on top of the 4 billion euros ($4.36 billion) already earmarked for 2025.

Berlin's latest package underscores continued European military backing for Kyiv amid growing uncertainty over U.S. commitments.

6 countries ready to send troops for Ukraine ‘reassurance force’ so far, AFP reports
The U.K., France, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and another unnamed country stand ready to send their soldiers, while other leaders want to see a more detailed plan before making commitments, AFP reported.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

8:56 PM  (Updated: )

Russian missile attack kills 1, injures 9 in Dnipro.

The strike destroyed part of a storage facility belonging to Biosphere Corporation, a Ukrainian manufacturer of household goods. Company founder Andrii Zdesenko said the attack caused serious damage.
12:57 AM

Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine.

Prince Harry visited the Superhumans Center, a facility in Lviv that provides prosthetics and rehabilitation to Ukrainians wounded by war. The trip was only announced after Harry had already left Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

