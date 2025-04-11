The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

UK and Norway to provide $585 million in joint military support to Ukraine, Bloomberg reports

by Sonya Bandouil April 11, 2025 5:58 AM 1 min read
A British union flag outside luxury residential properties in the Chelsea and Kensington borough in London, U.K., on Feb. 20, 2025. (Chris Ratcliffe / Bloomberg via Getty Images) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. and Norway are set to provide a 450 million pound ($585 million) military aid package to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on April 10.

The U.K. will allocate 350 million pounds ($455 million), while Norway will contribute the remaining 100 million pounds ($130 million), through the U.K.-led International Fund for Ukraine.

The package includes funding for the repair and maintenance of previously supplied vehicles and equipment, and financing for radar systems, anti-tank mines, and hundreds of thousands of drones.

British Defense Minister John Healey is expected to announce the aid officially on April 11 at the Ramstein summit.

The upcoming Ramstein-format meeting, co-chaired by the U.K. and Germany, will bring together defense ministers from 50 countries.

The U.K. previously announced plans to deliver unprecedented military assistance to Ukraine this year, with 3 billion pounds ($3.9 billion) already committed for aid.

Meanwhile, on April 7 Oslo pledged $454 million for the procurement of artillery shells to support Ukraine.

Belgium to provide Ukraine with $1-billion defense package
The funds will be used to purchase arms and strengthen Ukraine’s defense sector, including the production of new types of weapons.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Sonya Bandouil

Most popular

News Feed

12:57 AM

Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine.

Prince Harry visited the Superhumans Center, a facility in Lviv that provides prosthetics and rehabilitation to Ukrainians wounded by war. The trip was only announced after Harry had already left Ukraine.
8:56 PM  (Updated: )

Russian missile attack kills 1, injures 8 in Dnipro.

The strike destroyed part of a storage facility belonging to Biosphere Corporation, a Ukrainian manufacturer of household goods. Company founder Andrii Zdesenko said the attack caused serious damage.
7:57 PM
Video

Chinese POWs captured by Ukraine: What we know so far.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has carried out the first interrogation of two Chinese nationals captured while fighting for Russia in Ukraine, it announced on April 9. Here’s everything we know so far about the two POWs, as well as more than 160 other Chinese nationals reportedly serving in Russia’s Armed Forces, according to the documents seen by the Kyiv Independent.
5:46 PM

Fire breaks out at major Russian refinery in Khabarovsk Krai.

The blaze broke out in one of the facility’s technological units after gasoline reportedly leaked from a column and ignited, sources told the channel. According to Russian emergency services cited by the pro-government outlet Interfax, the fire spread across an area of approximately 100 square meters.
5:22 PM

Moldovan FM invites Musk to see impact of US aid amid USAID freeze.

Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi has extended a public invitation to Elon Musk to visit the country and see firsthand the impact of U.S. development aid, following the Trump administration’s suspension of USAID programs worldwide.
4:48 PM

Estonia passes law targeting Moscow-linked church ties.

The legislation aims to prevent foreign influence in Estonia’s religious sphere if it threatens national security, constitutional order, or public order, or if it promotes military aggression or incites war, according to the parliament’s press service.
MORE NEWS

