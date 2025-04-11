UK and Norway to provide $585 million in joint military support to Ukraine, Bloomberg reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. and Norway are set to provide a 450 million pound ($585 million) military aid package to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on April 10.

The U.K. will allocate 350 million pounds ($455 million), while Norway will contribute the remaining 100 million pounds ($130 million), through the U.K.-led International Fund for Ukraine.

The package includes funding for the repair and maintenance of previously supplied vehicles and equipment, and financing for radar systems, anti-tank mines, and hundreds of thousands of drones.

British Defense Minister John Healey is expected to announce the aid officially on April 11 at the Ramstein summit.

The upcoming Ramstein-format meeting, co-chaired by the U.K. and Germany, will bring together defense ministers from 50 countries.

The U.K. previously announced plans to deliver unprecedented military assistance to Ukraine this year, with 3 billion pounds ($3.9 billion) already committed for aid.

Meanwhile, on April 7 Oslo pledged $454 million for the procurement of artillery shells to support Ukraine.