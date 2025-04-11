The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Germany, United Kingdom, Brussels, Ramstein summit, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

'Today we will pledge billions' for Ukraine — allies begin Ramstein-format meeting in Brussels

by Martin Fornusek April 11, 2025 11:46 AM 2 min read
British Chief of the Defence Staff Tony Radakin, British Defense Secretary John Healey, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umierov, Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, and German general Carsten Beuer give a press conference ahead of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Brussels on April 11, 2025. (John Thys/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The 27th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) in Brussels on April 11 will gather representatives of some 40 countries, including the U.S., German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told journalists.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky would join the meeting, co-chaired by Germany and the U.K., through a video conference, Pistorius added.

The Ramstein-format meeting comes at a pivotal time. The U.S. has signaled reduced commitment to Europe's and Ukraine's security, and European parties scramble to shore up support for Kyiv as it faces Russian aggression.

Sitting beside Pistorius and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey reminded that the previous summit in February saw the allies commit almost $2 billion in aid.

"Today we will pledge billions more", Healey told journalists at the start of the summit.

The U.K. and Norway have already committed an additional 450 million pounds ($585 million) in military support, while Germany pledged four new IRIS-T air defenses, armored vehicles, missiles, shells, and other support.

"Air defenses are our priority, and it is very important that our partners hear us," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Partners can help with this, as well as to speed up the implementation of previous agreements. The Patriots, which are now simply stored somewhere by partners, should actually protect lives."

The UDCG was launched by former U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in 2022, delivering some $126 billion in military support to Ukraine from roughly 50 countries.

U.S. President Donald Trump's accession to office in January brought a major shift in the U.S.'s foreign policy. The new administration has yet to approve any new aid package for Kyiv and instead seeks to broker a peace agreement with Russia.

The 26th Ramstein format meeting on Feb. 12, the first summit since Trump took office, was also the first UDCG meeting not chaired by the U.S. defense secretary as Hegseth passed the role to his British counterpart Healey.

‘Putin is pure evil’ — Trump’s spiritual advisor on Russia’s war against Ukraine
When U.S. President Donald Trump paused military aid to Ukraine last month, the man described as his “spiritual advisor,” Pastor Mark Burns, backed the decision. This week, Burns is urging him to send Kyiv more tanks, fighter jets, and air defense. “I now believe that supporting Ukraine is America
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

8:56 PM  (Updated: )

Russian missile attack kills 1, injures 9 in Dnipro.

The strike destroyed part of a storage facility belonging to Biosphere Corporation, a Ukrainian manufacturer of household goods. Company founder Andrii Zdesenko said the attack caused serious damage.
12:57 AM

Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine.

Prince Harry visited the Superhumans Center, a facility in Lviv that provides prosthetics and rehabilitation to Ukrainians wounded by war. The trip was only announced after Harry had already left Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.