NATO reportedly weighs stronger military response to Russian provocations

NATO allies are weighing options for a more decisive response to Russia's increasingly provocative actions, including military measures, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Oct. 9, citing unnamed sources.

The discussions come amid a surge in mysterious drone sightings across European countries, raising fears of Russian involvement in hybrid warfare and renewed concern about the alliance's security.

According to four NATO officials briefed on the talks, the goal is to raise the cost of Moscow's gray-zone operations and strengthen deterrence following a series of incursions by Russian drones and aircraft, the FT reported.

Among the steps under consideration are deploying armed drones along the Russian border and easing engagement rules to let NATO pilots open fire on Russian aircraft that violate allied airspace.

The officials said countries bordering Russia, supported by France and the U.K., started the discussions.

Proposals include arming spy drones that currently operate only in an intelligence-gathering role and easing engagement rules for pilots patrolling the eastern flank. Another measure under review involves conducting NATO military exercises directly along Russia's borders.

The debate follows a string of airspace incidents, including two consecutive disruptions at Munich International Airport on Oct. 3. Similar incidents temporarily shut down Oslo Airport in Norway and Copenhagen Airport in Denmark in recent weeks.

In September, Polish forces shot down several Russian drones that entered Polish territory. Days later, a Russian drone breached Romanian airspace, though Bucharest chose not to engage.

Three Russian MiG-31 fighters also entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland for 12 minutes on Sept. 19, prompting the Baltic country to invoke consultations under NATO's Article 4.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said earlier that Russia seeks to provoke a NATO overreaction.

"This is exactly what Russia wants — for us to overreact and then claim that NATO started the war with Russia. You cannot fall into that trap," Pevkur told the Kyiv Independent.

The alliance has reinforced defenses with its Eastern Sentry mission amid rising provocations.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 28 that Ukrainian intelligence reports indicate Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" of oil tankers is being used to "launch and control" drones over European cities.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Oct. 5 that he believes Russia is responsible for many of the unidentified drones spotted over German territory, echoing concerns shared by NATO allies.