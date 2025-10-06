KI logo
Russia likely behind drone sightings over Germany, chancellor says

2 min read
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz speaks in Brussels on May 09, 2025, in Brussels, Belgium. (Omar Havana / Getty Images)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he believes Russia is responsible for many of the unidentified drones spotted over Germany, Deutsche Welle (DW) reported on Oct. 5.

His remarks come amid a surge of mysterious drone sightings across several European countries.

"Our assumption is that Russia is behind most of these drone flights," Merz said, adding that the only consolation was that none of the drones appeared to be armed and seemed to conduct reconnaissance.

Unidentified drones were once again seen over European airports late on Oct. 3, disrupting flights.

The latest incidents followed widespread disruption a day earlier, when drone sightings grounded 17 flights and affected nearly 3,000 passengers at Munich Airport.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soder called for police to be authorized to shoot down unidentified drones, saying his state is already drafting legislation to permit it.

Czech police also reported drone activity near Prague's Vaclav Havel Airport on the evening of Oct. 3.

In recent weeks, similar sightings have temporarily shut down Oslo Airport in Norway and Copenhagen Airport in Denmark as a precaution.

The wave of sightings has raised concerns amid heightened tensions between Moscow and NATO following a series of Russian airspace violations.

In September, Polish forces shot down several Russian drones that entered their airspace. Days later, a Russian drone breached Romanian territory, though Bucharest chose not to engage it.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 28 that intelligence reports indicate Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" of oil tankers is being used to "launch and control" Russian drones over European cities.

German outlet Spiegel reported on Oct. 2 that investigators are examining potential links between the unidentified drones spotted over northern Germany.

