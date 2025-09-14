Romania didn't down Russian drone in its airspace because it circled back to Ukraine, Romanian defense minister says

Romanian aircraft did not shoot down a Russian drone that entered Romanian airspace on Sept. 13, as it eventually turned back to bomb Ukraine, Defense Minister Ionut Mosteanu told Antena 3 CNN.

The drone crossed into Romania during a Russian attack on Ukraine, penetrating about 10 kilometers (six miles) and remaining in NATO airspace for around 50 minutes, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The incident came days after at least 19 Russian drones entered Polish airspace in what Polish officials describe as a "deliberately targeted" strike and provocation. For the first time, the country's air force, together with NATO allies, has downed at least three of the incoming drones.

According to Mosteanu, radar systems detected the drone as it approached Romanian airspace. Two F-16 fighter jets were scrambled to intercept it.

"The aircraft took off and spotted it (the drone), they were very close to shooting it down. The drone was flying very low and at some point turned back toward Ukraine," he said.

The jets tracked the drone until it "dropped off the radar 20 km southwest of the village of Chilia Veche," the Romanian ministry said in a statement, adding that the "drone did not fly over inhabited areas and did not pose an immediate danger to the (Romanian) population."

The estimated upper range of Russian Geran-2 drones puts almost all of Europe within range (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Romania has passed legislation allowing its military to shoot down unauthorized drones breaching national airspace during peacetime, but enforcement rules for that law have not yet been finalized.

While Russian drones were flying over Ukraine, Poland also deployed its aircraft and temporarily closed Lublin Airport.

According to Zelensky, early reports suggested Russia launched some drones into Ukraine from Belarus, heading toward western Volyn Oblast.

"The Russian military knows exactly where their drones are headed and how long they can operate in the air. Their routes are always calculated," the president said.

"This cannot be a coincidence, a mistake, or the initiative of some lower-level commanders. It is an obvious expansion of the war by Russia — and this is exactly how they act."

Zelensky reiterated his call for tougher sanctions against Russia and urged international partners to establish a joint defense system.

Russian attack drones have repeatedly violated NATO airspace since 2022, targeting Lithuania, Poland, and Romania.

The drone incursion into Poland occurred on Sept. 10 just days ahead of the scheduled start of the Russian-Belarusian Zapad 2025 military exercises.

Russia denied targeting Polish territory.