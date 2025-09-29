Ukrainian specialists join Danish forces for counter-drone drills amid airspace violations

Ukrainian military specialists have arrived in Denmark to take part in joint counter-drone exercises following recent reports of unidentified drones violating the Nordic country's airspace, officials said Sept. 29.

The "Wings of Defense" training will bring together Ukrainian and Danish forces to practice countermeasures against unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.



Over the course of a week, participants will carry out practical tasks, exchange expertise, and strengthen their ability to defend against drones and aerial threats.

"Such exercises are an important step in strengthening the interoperability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Denmark and make our states stronger in their common pursuit of peace and security in Europe," the General Staff said.

The exercise comes after a series of drone sightings forced temporary shutdowns at Danish airports, raising concerns over security in the country's airspace. Most recently, Danish Armed Forces reported detecting drones over military facilities on Sept. 28.

Ukrainian specialists were invited to share their combat-tested knowledge in countering drones—an area in which Kyiv has gained extensive experience and developed significant innovations since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Denmark has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since the start of the war, supplying Kyiv with military equipment and investing heavily in the Ukrainian defense industry, including joint drone production.