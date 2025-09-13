NATO launches Eastern Sentry mission after Russian drones violate Polish airspace

NATO has launched its Eastern Sentry mission with French aircraft arriving in Poland after Russian drones violated Polish airspace, Poland's General Staff reported on Sept. 13.



The General Staff accompanied its message on X with footage of a French A-400 aircraft carrying weapons for Rafale fighter jets. The French jets are reportedly already in Poland.



"(Russia's drone incursion) was not an isolated incident – it is part of the escalation of Russia’s aggressive policy, directed against NATO’s entire eastern flank," the General Staff wrote.

"Eastern Sentry is not just a new initiative – it is a clear signal: NATO’s borders are inviolable, and the security of our citizens remains a priority."



NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced the initiative on Sept. 12, telling reporters that it "will add flexibility and strength to our posture and make clear that, as a defensive alliance, we are always ready to defend."



As part of the mission, Czechia will provide Mi-171S helicopters, Denmark will contribute two F-16s and an anti-air warfare frigate, France will contribute three Rafales, and Germany will contribute four Eurofighters, Rutte said. The U.K. also said it is willing to help.



"This is a concrete response that shows the alliance’s unity translates into the real defense of our borders," the General Staff wrote.



It comes just days after Russia launched at least 19 drones into Polish airspace, resulting in damaged houses. In the first case of a NATO member engaging with Russian military assets, the Polish Air Force downed several drones, but at great expense, with Sidewinder missiles that cost around $400,000 a piece.



European arms companies are looking towards Ukraine to get hold of cheaper anti-drone technology, such as interceptor drones and electronic warfare equipment.



The incursion has put European countries on edge and raised questions about NATO’s ability to defend itself against Russian drones. Kyiv has said it is willing to help its allies with defense partnerships, including drone training and technology.



Russia has ramped up its drone attacks against Ukraine this year, with thousands flying into the country every month. Kyiv warns it could soon reach 1,000 per night.



Estonia has temporarily banned flights along its eastern border from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. as both Ukraine and Russia exchange drone attacks not far from the Estonian border, Estonian Public Broadcasting reported on Sept. 12. This will help the Estonian Armed Forces more easily carry out detailed air surveillance and training exercises.



U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Dorothy Shea told the United Nations Security Council on Sept. 12 that it would defend "every inch of NATO territory. The remarks appeared aimed at reassuring allies after U.S. President Donald Trump drew criticism for suggesting the incursion "could’ve been a mistake."



Shea added that Russia had escalated its bombing campaign in Ukraine since Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15.



"These actions, now with the addition of violating the airspace of a U.S. ally – intentionally or otherwise – show immense disrespect for good-faith U.S. efforts to bring an end to this conflict," she said.