Lithuania ready to close border with Belarus immediately if provoked, minister says

Lithuania is prepared to immediately shut its border with Belarus in the event of a provocation, Lithuanian Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovic said on Sept. 12.

The minister's statement comes two days after Russia violated Polish airspace with 19 drones overnight on Sept. 10, forcing Poland to shoot down the UAVs. The incident marks NATO's first direct engagement with Russian drones since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

Following the drone breach, Lithuanian officials joined Poland in condemning Russia for the incursion and Kremlin ally Belarus for allowing Russia to use its airspace.

Kondratovic told the outlet LRT radio that while Lithuania will keep its border with Belarus open for now, the State Border Guard has the authority to close them indefinitely if provoked in any way.

"At any time, if there is any provocation, border guards have the option of closing the border," Kondratovic said.

"After that, the government would decide on a longer closure period after assessing the whole situation. But if something happens — a drone, a provocation, or suspicious troop movements – we can do it."

Lithuania is keeping the border open at present out of concern for EU citizens still in Belarus, Kondratovic said.

Poland temporarily closed all of its border crossings with Belarus on Sept. 12 due to the start of the Zapad-2025 military drills, joint exercises between Minsk and Moscow. The decision to close the border was made prior to Russia's drone incursion.

Previously, Poland already closed most border crossings with Belarus, leaving only two in operation.