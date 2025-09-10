Russia 'deliberately targeted' Poland's airspace, Sikorski says.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski accused Russia of deliberately violating Polish airspace after multiple Russian drones crossed into Poland and were shot down.

"Last night, Poland's airspace was breached 19 times by drones manufactured in Russia. The assessment of Polish and NATO air forces is that they did not veer off course, but were deliberately targeted," Sikorski said in a video statement posted to social media.

Poland confirmed intercepting and downing the drones during a large-scale Russian aerial assault on Ukraine overnight on Sept. 10 — marking the first time a NATO member has engaged Russian military assets over its own territory, and the largest drone breach into NATO territory.

In response, Poland activated NATO's Article 4, which allows member states to request consultations when they believe their security is under threat.

Meanwhile, Russian officials have denied denied wrongdoing. After the incident, the Russian Defense Ministry issued a statement saying Moscow had "not planned to hit" any targets in Poland. Andrei Ordash, Russia's charge d'affaires in Warsaw, also dismissed claims that the drones shot down in Polish territory were of Russian origin.

Sikorski rejected Moscow's "lies and denials," dismissing them as "default Soviet responses."

He further stressed the importance of countering disinformation and relying on information from government sources and verified media outlets. "Anyone claiming that this was a Ukrainian provocation is spreading Russian propaganda," he added.

Sikorski also reaffirmed Poland's support for Ukraine and its broader commitment to resisting Russian aggression.

"Poland, EU and NATO will not be intimidated and we will continue to stand by the brave people of Ukraine," he said. "It's time for the leadership of Russia to understand that the attempt to rebuild Europe's last empire is doomed to fail."