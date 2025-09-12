KI logo
Poland сloses border with Belarus as Russian-Belarusian Zapad drills begin

by Kateryna Denisova
Polish border guards secure the area before Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen visit the fence at the Poland-Belarus border in Krynki, eastern Poland on Aug. 25, 2025. Photo by Janek Skarzynski/AFP via Getty Images)

All border crossings between Poland and Belarus were closed overnight on Sept. 12, ahead of the start of joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises, Polish news outlet Onet reported.

Traffic across the border was suspended in both directions, including cars and cargo trains.

The Zapad-2025 (meaning "west" in Russian) drills, which begin on Sept. 12 in Belarus and western Russia, have heightened concerns among NATO's eastern member states, such as Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia.

Poland has previously closed most border crossings with Belarus, leaving only two in operation.

Speaking at a midnight briefing near the Belarusian border, Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said that the drills were directly aimed at Poland and the European Union. He also referred to the recent Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace.

Russia breached Polish airspace on an unprecedented scale overnight on Sept. 10, prompting Poland's Air Force to down Russian drones for the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Nineteen Russian drones were recorded crossing into Poland, in what Polish officials describe as a "deliberately targeted" attack.

In response to Russia's drone incursion, Poland activated NATO's Article 4, which allows member states to request consultations when they believe their security is under threat.

According to Kierwinski, the decision to close the borders "should be assessed in terms of ensuring security."

The border closure was announced on Sept. 9, a few days before the Russian drone incursion.

Western officials say the exercises, though presented as defensive, have long strained Minsk’s relations with its neighbors and in 2021 masked preparations for Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Zapad drills, staged every four years, have been watched warily in Europe for more than a decade.

Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Friday, September 12
