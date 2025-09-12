KI logo
'I'm not gonna defend anybody' — Trump says days after Poland shoots down Russian drones

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
US President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Sunday, May 4, 2025 (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was "not gonna defend anybody" when asked about Russia's latest drone incursion into Poland during an interview with Fox News on Sept. 12

Earlier, on Sept. 10, 19 Russian drones crossed into Poland's airspace during a large-scale attack on Ukraine. Warsaw's military shot down several unmanned aircraft in what was the first time a NATO country had engaged with Russian drones since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Trump was asked what he would do about Russian President Vladimir Putin after reports of the Russian drone incursion into Poland.

"I'm not gonna defend anybody but they were actually knocked down and they fell. But you should not be close to Poland anyway," Trump said.

Asked whether his patience with Putin was running out, the U.S. president replied, "Yes, it is running out fast."

Asked what clamping down on Putin could look like, Trump said his approach would involve "hitting hard with sanctions to banks and having to do with oil and tariffs also."

Despite repeatedly setting deadlines for Putin to agree to a ceasefire or join peace talks, and issuing multiple threats to tighten sanctions against Russia if he refused, Trump’s administration has not introduced any new measures to pressure Moscow.

"It's amazing. When Putin wants to do it, Zelensky didn't. When Zelensky wanted to do it, Putin didn't. Now Zelensky wants to do it and Putin is a question mark," Trump added, speaking about possible peace talks.

Trump's comments come a day after he told reporters that the drone incursion "could have been a mistake," though he expressed frustration with the situation.

"Regardless, I'm not happy with anything to do with that whole situation," he said at the time. He first reacted on Truth Social, posting: "What's with Russia violating Poland's airspace with drones? Here we go!"

Poland said its air force intercepted and shot down at least three Russian-made drones after 19 entered its territory overnight on Sept. 10, an incident European officials described as a deliberate test of NATO's resolve.

Warsaw has since triggered NATO's Article 4 consultations. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski rejected Trump's suggestion the incursion was accidental, writing on social media: "No, it wasn't a mistake."

Prime Minister Donald Tusk added, "We would also wish that the drone attack on Poland was a mistake. But it wasn't. And we know it." Russian officials have denied responsibility.

President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the European Union to respond with the 19th sanctions package.

Trump has floated the prospect of a tougher U.S. response, earlier. He said on Sept. 7 he was ready to launch a new phase of sanctions and planned to speak "very soon" with Putin, a month after holding peace talks with the Russian leader in Alaska.

While the administration has threatened sweeping penalties on Russia's oil exports, it has largely avoided fresh sanctions since Trump took office in January, apart from imposing secondary tariffs on Indian imports of Russian oil in August.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent.

