Video footage shared by Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova+ on Nov. 19 claims to show residents of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea rushing to buy fuel amid fears of supply disruptions, as occupation authorities introduced fuel restrictions on Nov. 18.

The rush comes as Ukrainian forces hit the Crimean Bridge on Nov. 19 with Neptune missiles less than two days after a Ukrainian strike collapsed an entire section of the key Russian bridge, halting any road traffic. Russia's Transport Ministry also suspended train services on the Crimean Bridge on Nov. 19.

Constructed after Russia's illegal occupation of Crimea in 2014, the Crimean Bridge — also known as the Kerch Bridge — is a critical supply and transport route for Russia to occupied Ukrainian territories.

The Exilenova+ footage shows long queues of cars at a gas station in occupied Sevastopol on Nov. 19.

The panic buying prompted Russian-installed authorities to impose fuel purchase limits at two major gas station chains in the city. Drivers can fill their vehicles' tanks and buy up to an additional 20 liters of fuel in canisters, head of Sevastopol's occupation authority, Mikhail Razvozhaev, announced on Nov. 18.

The new restrictions took effect at midnight on Nov. 19 for the Atan and TES gas station chains, as residents were filling up gasoline in extra containers of up to 500 liters (132 gallons) at a time, Razvozhaev said.

In a video shared by Supernova+, a resident of occupied Crimea complains that her husband can no longer visit her by train.

“My husband, for example, in Krasnodar did not have time to come to Crimea. We thought he would come by train. He will not come by train now.” she said.

The Crimean Bridge was the safer route back to Russia for hundreds of thousands of Russian settlers who moved to Crimea since the Russian annexation.

"Growing isolation of the occupied peninsula will certainly weigh on the minds of the illegal Russian settlers or those seeking to relocate there and thus may shape the public sentiment around the future sustainability of Moscow's imperial ambitions," Tomas Jermalavicius, Head of Studies at the International Centre for Defense and Security, told the Kyiv Independent earlier.

"It is one thing to brag about a successful annexation but quite another when it becomes a major burden and headache to the entire regime and occupational authorities," he said.

The Crimean Bridge is not the only route connecting Russia with occupied Crimea. The R-280 Novorossiya highway runs from Russia through occupied parts of eastern and southern Ukraine toward the peninsula.

But in spring, Ukraine launched its middle-strike campaign targeting Russian military logistics along the R-280, earning it the nickname "highway of death."

On Nov. 8, Ukrainian drone strikes damaged a bridge over the Mius River along the R-280 highway. On Nov. 19, Supernova+, citing residents, reported drone strikes against more bridges along the route.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims.

Russia has vowed to restore the Crimean Bridge after the Nov. 17 strikes, but experts told the Kyiv Independent that repairs could take a year or more and require significant resources.