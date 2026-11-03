Former deputy defense minister appointed to lead Ukraine's state-run defense giant

Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, a former first deputy defense minister, has been appointed to lead Ukroboronprom, Ukraine's largest state-owned defense company, according to a Nov. 3 statement.

Ukroboronprom said that Havryliuk's military and management experience, as well as his understanding of Ukraine's military needs, would be beneficial for expanding production capacity and strengthening the military-industrial complex.

Havryliuk served in the military from 1992 until his retirement in 2020. During his career, he headed the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Logistics Forces and served as deputy chief of the General Staff from 2018 to 2020.

Following the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Havryliuk returned to military service and was appointed deputy defense minister in October 2023.

In May 2024, Havryliuk was appointed first deputy defense minister, overseeing procurement. He voluntarily resigned from the position on April 11, 2025, amid a scandal over the ministry's handling of defense procurement.

Then-Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal reappointed Havryliuk as first deputy defense minister on July 25, 2025. Havryliuk was dismissed from the position again on May 20, 2026, by then-Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

Ukroboronprom said Havryliuk's appointment followed an open competition conducted by the Ukrainian office of Amrop Partnership, an executive search and leadership advisory network.

The position had been vacant since Herman Smetanin announced on July 14 that he was stepping down as head of Ukroboronprom following a major controversy at the company.

The controversy centered on a deadly explosion at one of its ammunition depots during a Russian attack on the Kyiv suburb of Vyshneve on July 6.

The incident prompted an investigation into alleged violations of ammunition storage regulations and led to the dismissalof two senior Ukroboronprom officials.

Smetanin's resignation also came amid a major reshuffle in the Ukrainian government. Parliament dismissed Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko earlier on July 14. Smetanin did not specify the reasons for his departure.

Ukroboronprom, also known as the Ukrainian Defense Industry, is Ukraine's largest state-owned defense manufacturer.

The conglomerate comprises around 100 enterprises involved in the development and production of weapons, military equipment, and ammunition, including missiles, drones, armored vehicles, and other defense systems.