Ukraine's parliament dismisses prime minister, paving way for government reshuffle

The Ukrainian parliament on July 14 voted to accept Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko's resignation, thus dismissing her government and launching a cabinet reshuffle.

Svyrydenko's resignation caught both lawmakers and government officials off guard after President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on July 12 that the government needed a reset and said he had offered her to take on a new role leading cooperation with Ukraine's "key partner."

"It has been an honor to serve Ukraine," Svyrydenko said.

Despite speculation about her possible appointment as Ukraine's next ambassador to the U.S., a person with direct knowledge told the Kyiv Independent that Svyrydenko hasn't yet agreed to accept the post.

The person declined to say whether she had decided to turn down the offer. Svyrydenko is expected to announce her plans after the government's dismissal.

Svyrydenko's dismissal was supported by 258 lawmakers, with five abstaining and one voting against it. All ministers will serve in an acting capacity until a new cabinet is appointed.

Naftogaz CEO Serhii Koretskyi is widely expected to succeed Svyrydenko. A Ukrainian official and a person familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent that he is set to become Ukraine's next prime minister.

While Zelensky portrayed the reshuffle as a "change in political strategy," the actual reasons behind the move, which triggers the resignation of the entire cabinet, remain unclear.

Svyrydenko served as prime minister for a year. She rose to the post after leading talks on the U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal and was widely seen as close to then-President's Office chief Andriy Yermak.

Within days of taking office in July 2025, her government was rocked by the biggest corruption scandal of Zelensky's presidency, leading to the dismissal of two ministers implicated in the case.

"As soon as Yermak was dismissed, Svyrydenko distanced herself from him and quickly repositioned herself politically," political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko told the Kyiv Independent. "But the public needs to see that the process of 'de-Yermakization' is continuing, including through the replacement of the prime minister."

Under Svyrydenko, the government worked to open Ukraine's first EU accession negotiation cluster and secure a 90-billion-euro loan package. She also focused on social initiatives, including a one-time Hr 1,000 ($24) payment for all Ukrainians, a move critics dismissed as populist.

Although some lawmakers praised Svyrydenko's work and said there was no clear reason to replace her, Fesenko argues that the main reason was that she "never managed to build a good working relationship with parliament."

"She struggled to establish good relations even within the ruling faction, where there were tensions with some of its influential members," he said.

"A whole range of important bills had stalled, especially those related to European integration."