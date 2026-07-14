Head of Ukraine's state-run defense giant steps down week after deadly Vyshneve depot blast

Herman Smetanin, the general director of Ukraine's largest state-owned defense company, Ukroboronprom, announced on July 14 that he is stepping down from his position.

"It has been an honor to lead Ukraine's largest defense company," Smetanin said when he announced the news on his Telegram channel.

"I believe our greatest achievement is the strong, professional team we built — both within the company itself and across the enterprises of the group."

The news follows a major controversy at Ukroboronprom, centered around a deadly explosion at one of its ammunition depots during a Russian attack on the Kyiv suburb of Vyshneve on July 6.

The incident prompted an investigation into violations of ammunition storage regulations, leading to the dismissal of two senior Ukroboronprom officials.

Smetanin's resignation also comes amid a major shake-up in the Ukrainian government, with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko being dismissed by the parliament earlier on July 14.

The outgoing director did not specify the reasons for his resignation. It remains unclear whether he will be offered a new position in government or defense-industry structures.

Ukroboronprom, also known as the Ukrainian Defense Industry, is Ukraine's largest state-owned defense manufacturer.

The conglomerate comprises around 100 enterprises that develop and produce weapons, military equipment, and ammunition, including missiles, drones, armored vehicles, and other defense systems.

Smetanin first headed Ukroboronprom between 2023 and 2024, before being appointed the strategic industries minister. He returned as the state company director in the summer of 2025 after a previous government reshuffle.