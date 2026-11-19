Since late October, Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refiners have decreased the country's crude oil processing volumes by 45%, Reuters reported on Nov. 18.

The reporting comes as Ukraine continues to ramp up attacks on Russian oil infrastructure that powers its armed forces and economy.

Ukrainian attacks over the past 20 days have disrupted or stopped operations at 15 of Russia's 35 major refineries, Reuters reported, citing two industry sources. Crude oil processing at Russian refineries fell from 700,000 metric tons per day at the end of October to around 400,000 metric ​tons per day.

On Nov. 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian forces have taken 55% of Russia's oil refining capacity offline.

Reuters' newest figures are up from Nov. 10, when the outlet reported that Ukrainian drone attacks reduced Russia's oil refining capacity by around 30%.

In the past week alone, ​​Ukrainian forces struck the Ilsky oil refinery, one of the largest in southern Russia, an oil depot in the Russian city of Azov, a major oil refinery in Volgograd, and Russia's largest oil refinery.

The attacks come as Russia faces renewed pressure on its domestic fuel supply while continuing to export diesel abroad.

On Oct. 9, US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to allow Russian diesel exports to the United States.

Trump also unilaterally announced an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine on Oct. 11, amid US pressure on Kyiv to stop targeting Russian refineries.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 11 that Ukraine would only halt attacks on Russian oil refineries if Moscow stopped targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

When Moscow continued to bombard Ukrainian energy sites, causing widespread blackouts and water outages, Ukrainian attacks continued.