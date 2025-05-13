Germany's Merz threatens 'significant tightening' of Russia sanctions ahead of Ukraine peace talks

The European Union is prepared to significantly tighten sanctions against Russia if no progress is made in ending the war in Ukraine this week, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on May 13, Reuters reported.

The statement comes ahead of a potential meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Istanbul on May 15.

Merz said EU leaders support Zelensky's diplomatic push for a ceasefire but warn of sweeping new sanctions if Putin refuses to engage seriously.

"We are waiting for Putin's agreement, and we agree that if there is no real progress this week, we want to work together at the European level for a significant tightening of sanctions," Merz said during a news conference.

An EU official told the Kyiv Independent that the bloc will unveil its next package of sanctions on May 14. The 17th round of EU measures could target additional sectors of Russia's economy, with new penalties reportedly focused on energy and financial markets.

The EU has imposed 16 sanctions packages since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, targeting military suppliers, Russian state entities, and individuals involved in the war.

Merz warned that further concessions from Ukraine during negotiations would be unreasonable if Russia continues to attack civilian targets.

"I believe more compromise and more concessions are no longer reasonable," he said. "We support President Zelensky's efforts, but there must be a real effort from Russia in return — starting with a ceasefire."

Zelensky has confirmed his readiness to meet Putin in Istanbul on May 15. While Russia has not disclosed whether Putin will attend, the Kremlin has indicated interest in sending a delegation.

Kyiv and its allies have demanded an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, which Russia has so far rejected.

"If Putin doesn't show up, that's the final signal that they are not ready to end the war," Zelensky said. "That means all the promises of the United States, Europe, and other leaders must be fulfilled. This should be the strongest package of sanctions."

In Washington, Republican lawmakers have echoed the call for punitive action. U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg told Fox Business on May 13 that the "Russian Sanctions Act of 2025 is ready to go."

At least 72 senators support the legislation, which includes sweeping financial penalties and 500% tariffs on countries that continue buying Russian oil, gas, or uranium, Senator Lindsey Graham said on May 1.

"And we've alerted President Putin to that — these sanctions are very serious," Kellogg added.

CNN reported that Kellogg and Steve Witkoff, a real estate developer serving as Trump's unofficial envoy to Moscow, will observe the May 15 talks in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the potential meeting between the two leaders, suggesting he might attend as well. The U.S. president has just begun his four-day Middle Eastern tour.

Zelensky and Putin last met face-to-face in December 2019 in Paris during a Normandy Format summit. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, there have been no direct talks between the two leaders.