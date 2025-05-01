Republican Graham claims 72 senators back 'bone-crushing' sanctions on Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 72 U.S. senators are prepared to vote for "bone-crushing" sanctions against Russia and massive tariffs on countries supporting Moscow, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told reporters, in comments reported by Bloomberg on May 1.

The bill would impose new penalties on Russia and slap 500% tariffs on imports from countries that buy Russian oil, petroleum products, natural gas, or uranium if President Vladimir Putin avoids serious peace negotiations to end the war against Ukraine.

"The goal is to help the president," Graham said. "I think (U.S. President Donald) Trump's the best person to achieve that goal, but these sanctions represent the Senate's view that we see the primary bad guy as being Russia."

He added that Putin "would be making a huge mistake to try to play Trump," calling the sanctions "a tool in President Trump's toolbox."

Graham, a staunch advocate of military aid to Ukraine and a close ally of Trump, said he expects sufficient support for the bill in the House of Representatives.

The announcement comes as U.S. officials intensify efforts to secure a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine. Despite promising to end the war quickly, Trump has so far avoided introducing new punitive measures against Moscow.

On April 24, after Russia launched 215 missiles and drones across Ukraine, killing at least 12 civilians and injuring 87 in Kyiv, Trump called the attack "not necessary" and "very bad timing," appealing directly to Putin with "Vladimir, Stop!" but did not outline any consequences.

Putin recently announced a symbolic "humanitarian" ceasefire from May 8 to May 11, coinciding with Victory Day celebrations.

President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the move on April 28, calling it "another attempt at manipulation" and reiterated Ukraine's demand for an immediate, full, and unconditional 30-day ceasefire.

Kyiv accepted a full 30-day truce proposed by Washington in March, but Moscow continues to reject the plan and press forward with its offensive operations.