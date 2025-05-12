"I believe both leaders are going to be there," U.S. President Donald Trump said.
Upping pressure on Putin, Trump says ‘both leaders’ will be at Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism that President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend peace talks in Istanbul on May 15, suggesting the meeting could yield "a good result."
"I think we may see a good result from Thursday's meeting in Turkey between Russia and Ukraine," Trump said during a press conference on May 12.
"I believe both leaders are going to be there. I even thought about flying over — I'm not sure where I'll be on Thursday, I have so many meetings."
The statement comes as Putin has rejected an immediate ceasefire and instead suggested that direct peace talks be held in Istanbul beginning May 15. Zelensky said he is ready to meet Putin in Turkey in person. The Kremlin has not formally responded to his statement.
Trump claimed that he strongly advocated for the Istanbul meeting, calling it a critical opportunity to stop the war.
"Thursday's meeting between Russia and Ukraine is very important. I strongly pushed for it to happen. I think good things can come from it. We have to stop the bloodshed — it's horrible, a bloodbath," he said.
Ukraine agreed to a U.S.-proposed 30-day unconditional ceasefire on March 11 but has been waiting for Russia's assent, which has not materialized.
In parallel, Germany issued an ultimatum to Moscow, giving Russia until the end of May 12 to accept the ceasefire or face new sanctions.
"The clock is ticking — we still have 12 hours until the end of this day," German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius said. Berlin is coordinating with European partners on potential additional penalties.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov rejected Germany's move, calling it an "unacceptable" ultimatum.
"This kind of ultimatum language is unacceptable for Russia. It's not appropriate. You cannot talk to Russia in this language," he told Russian journalists on May 12.
Asked by the Kyiv Independent whether Zelensky plans to make the trip even if Russia does not support the truce or if Putin declines to attend, a source close to the president said, "We are ready for all options. But of course, we are separately waiting for a response on the ceasefire."
The last face-to-face meeting between Putin and Zelensky took place in 2019 in Paris during a Normandy Format summit. Since then, there have been no direct in-person meetings between the two leaders.