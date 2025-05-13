Kremlin still refusing to say whether Putin will attend Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko's statement came as Strong Shield 5 exercises involving military personnel from other NATO countries began in Lithuania.
"Amendments to the Budget Code are needed to implement the provisions on funding the U.S.-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund," lawmaker Roksolana Pidlasa said.
Russia will announce its representative for the expected talks in Istanbul once Putin "deems it necessary," the Kremlin said.
During reconnaissance in an unspecified front-line sector, Special Operations Forces' operators detected Buk-M3 and Uragan-1 on combat duty, the unit said.
The revision was connected to global trade upheavals, which only aggravate Ukraine's economic challenges stemming from Russia's full-scale invasion.
The suspect quit his job at the Rivne NPP before the full-scale war began. In the spring of 2025, a GRU liaison contacted him and offered cooperation in exchange for money.
The sanctions will expire at the end of July unless all 27 EU member states agree to extend them.
President Volodymyr Zelensky would not meet any other Russian official apart from Russian President Vladimir Putin in Istanbul this week, presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on the Breakfast Show program on May 13.
Ukrainian air defenses shot down all 10 drones launched by Russia overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.
U.S. and European officials held talks on May 12, during which Washington made it clear that it wanted to allow talks between Russia and Ukraine before increasing pressure on Vladimir Putin, sources told Bloomberg.
According to Steve Witkoff, the key topics in the peace discussions are the fate of the five partially or fully occupied Ukrainian regions, the status of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and Ukraine's access to the Dnipro River and the Black Sea.
Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa is reportedly offering a deal that would give U.S. companies access to Syria's natural wealth, reminiscent of the minerals agreement Washington recently signed with Kyiv.
The number includes 1,070 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.
Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and guided bombs during the night, targeting multiple regions after the May 12 deadline for an unconditional ceasefire expired.
"Only member states can take out loans within the 150 billion euros instrument, but they can use these funds for joint procurement with Ukraine," EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius said.
Kremlin still refusing to say whether Putin will attend Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.
Russia will announce its representative for the expected peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul once President Vladimir Putin "deems it necessary," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on May 13.
President Volodymyr Zelensky invited Putin to meet in Turkey on May 15 to launch the first direct negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow since 2022, though the Kremlin has not revealed whether the Russian leader would attend.
Peskov nevertheless said that "the Russian side continues to prepare for the talks in Istanbul."
The Ukrainian Presidential Office has already signaled that Zelensky would not meet any other Russian official except Putin, arguing that only the Russian leader can make fundamental decisions about the war.
Presidential Office chief Andriy Yermak said that Putin might "delegate the technical and preparatory stages," but Ukraine understands "who is ultimately in charge." According to Yermak's advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak, "only Putin can make a decision to continue the war or stop the war."
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the potential meeting between the two leaders, suggesting he might attend as well.
"Thursday's meeting between Russia and Ukraine is very important. I strongly pushed for it to happen. I think good things can come from it," the U.S. president said.
Reacting to Trump's comment, Zelensky said he welcomed the possibility of Trump attending the meeting in Turkey, calling it "the right idea."
Ukraine and its European allies have urged an unconditional ceasefire starting on May 12 as the first step toward peace. Russia has ignored this proposal, continuing its attacks on Ukraine.
Asked by the Kyiv Independent whether Zelensky plans to make the trip even if Russia does not support the truce or if Putin declines to attend, a source close to the president said, "We are ready for all options. But of course, we are separately waiting for a response on the ceasefire."
The last face-to-face meeting between Putin and Zelensky took place in 2019 in Paris during a Normandy Format summit. Since then, there have been no direct in-person meetings between the two leaders.
Ukraine and Russia have not held direct peace talks since the unsuccessful negotiations in Istanbul in 2022.