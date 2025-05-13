Kremlin still refusing to say whether Putin will attend Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia will announce its representative for the expected peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul once President Vladimir Putin "deems it necessary," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on May 13.

President Volodymyr Zelensky invited Putin to meet in Turkey on May 15 to launch the first direct negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow since 2022, though the Kremlin has not revealed whether the Russian leader would attend.

Peskov nevertheless said that "the Russian side continues to prepare for the talks in Istanbul."

The Ukrainian Presidential Office has already signaled that Zelensky would not meet any other Russian official except Putin, arguing that only the Russian leader can make fundamental decisions about the war.

Presidential Office chief Andriy Yermak said that Putin might "delegate the technical and preparatory stages," but Ukraine understands "who is ultimately in charge." According to Yermak's advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak, "only Putin can make a decision to continue the war or stop the war."

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the potential meeting between the two leaders, suggesting he might attend as well.

"Thursday's meeting between Russia and Ukraine is very important. I strongly pushed for it to happen. I think good things can come from it," the U.S. president said.

Reacting to Trump's comment, Zelensky said he welcomed the possibility of Trump attending the meeting in Turkey, calling it "the right idea."

Ukraine and its European allies have urged an unconditional ceasefire starting on May 12 as the first step toward peace. Russia has ignored this proposal, continuing its attacks on Ukraine.

Asked by the Kyiv Independent whether Zelensky plans to make the trip even if Russia does not support the truce or if Putin declines to attend, a source close to the president said, "We are ready for all options. But of course, we are separately waiting for a response on the ceasefire."

The last face-to-face meeting between Putin and Zelensky took place in 2019 in Paris during a Normandy Format summit. Since then, there have been no direct in-person meetings between the two leaders.

Ukraine and Russia have not held direct peace talks since the unsuccessful negotiations in Istanbul in 2022.