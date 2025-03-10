EU prepares for possible Hungarian veto on Russia sanctions extension, media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union is bracing for a potential Hungarian veto on extending sanctions against Russia, which are set to expire on March 15, Euractiv reported on March 10, citing undisclosed sources.

EU diplomats were reportedly surprised that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban did not attempt to block the conclusions of the March 6 European Council meeting on Ukraine.

The Hungarian prime minister declined to sign the summit's declaration in support of Ukraine, but the document was nevertheless published with the endorsement of 26 member states.

Orban, widely regarded as the EU's most pro-Russian leader, has repeatedly opposed military aid for Ukraine and warned that Ukraine's EU membership would "destroy" Hungary. He has maintained ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin despite Russia's full-scale invasion, amplifying Kremlin narratives in Europe.

Diplomats suspect Orban’s restraint at the summit was linked to the upcoming renewal of EU sanctions on Russia, which require unanimous approval from all 27 member states, Euractiv reported.

The Hungarian prime minister has a history of leveraging EU decision-making to extract concessions. He has previously secured exemptions for Russian Patriarch Kirill and the domestic use of Russian oil products.

Patriarch Kirill, a Kremlin ally and head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has openly supported Russia’s war, yet Budapest has repeatedly blocked EU efforts to sanction him.

The EU's sanctions framework includes economic measures and a list of over 2,400 individuals and entities subject to asset freezes and travel bans. If Hungary blocks the renewal, it could force the EU to negotiate additional compromises or risk a lapse in sanctions enforcement.