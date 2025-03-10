The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Europe, Hungary, EU sanctions, Russia, Sanctions against Russia, Viktor Orban
Edit post

EU prepares for possible Hungarian veto on Russia sanctions extension, media reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 10, 2025 12:02 PM 2 min read
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (C) looks at Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa (R), on March 22, 2024. (John Thys / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union is bracing for a potential Hungarian veto on extending sanctions against Russia, which are set to expire on March 15, Euractiv reported on March 10, citing undisclosed sources.

EU diplomats were reportedly surprised that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban did not attempt to block the conclusions of the March 6 European Council meeting on Ukraine.

The Hungarian prime minister declined to sign the summit's declaration in support of Ukraine, but the document was nevertheless published with the endorsement of 26 member states.

Orban, widely regarded as the EU's most pro-Russian leader, has repeatedly opposed military aid for Ukraine and warned that Ukraine's EU membership would "destroy" Hungary. He has maintained ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin despite Russia's full-scale invasion, amplifying Kremlin narratives in Europe.

Diplomats suspect Orban’s restraint at the summit was linked to the upcoming renewal of EU sanctions on Russia, which require unanimous approval from all 27 member states, Euractiv reported.

The Hungarian prime minister has a history of leveraging EU decision-making to extract concessions. He has previously secured exemptions for Russian Patriarch Kirill and the domestic use of Russian oil products.

Patriarch Kirill, a Kremlin ally and head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has openly supported Russia’s war, yet Budapest has repeatedly blocked EU efforts to sanction him.

The EU's sanctions framework includes economic measures and a list of over 2,400 individuals and entities subject to asset freezes and travel bans. If Hungary blocks the renewal, it could force the EU to negotiate additional compromises or risk a lapse in sanctions enforcement.

No US-Russia meetings planned this week, Moscow says, denying media claims
This comes as CNN reported, citing a source, that the U.S. will hold separate meetings with Ukrainian and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia this week.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

12:36 PM

US officially closes 83% of USAID programs.

The U.S. has officially canceled 83% of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) programs, with the roughly 1,000 remaining contracts to be administered by the State Department, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on March 10.
2:47 AM

Ukraine 'may not survive,' Trump says.

"Are you comfortable with that? The fact that you walked away, and Ukraine may not survive?" Fox News correspondent Maria Bartiromo asked the president. "Well, it may not survive anyway," Trump said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.