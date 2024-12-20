Skip to content
Orban to reportedly block EU's Russia sanctions extension until Trump takes office

by Martin Fornusek December 20, 2024 9:51 AM 2 min read
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during a press conference at the end of the European Council Meeting on Dec. 19, 2024, in Brussels, Belgium. (Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told EU leaders he plans to wait until U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office before deciding on an extension of the bloc's sanctions against Russia, Bloomberg reported on Dec. 19, citing undisclosed sources.

The EU sanctions must be extended by unanimous vote every six months, with the deadline for the next extension set at the end of January. The bloc imposed its 15th package of sanctions earlier this week, targeting Russia's shadow fleet and defense industry.

Trump, Orban's ally who received the Hungarian prime minister at his Florida residence on Dec. 9, will be inaugurated on Jan. 20 after winning the November presidential election.

Orban "surprised" his fellow EU leaders by deciding to block the extension during a summit in Brussels on Dec. 19 in what is considered a "routine" step, Bloomberg wrote. Talking to journalists, the Hungarian prime minister warned Europe against doing "anything that would go against this future transatlantic relationship."

Hungary's leader has consistently obstructed and delayed sanctions against Russia and military support for Kyiv. He has also lauded Trump's reelection, expressing expectations of a quick end to the war.

Trump's imminent return to the White House is causing concern in Kyiv and Europe, as the U.S. president-elect hinted at reducing support for Ukraine and pledged to get his country "out"  of the war.

The soon-to-be U.S. leader is expected to push European partners to take up greater responsibility for ensuring peace and security in Ukraine. This shift comes amid political instability in France and Germany and Russia's steady advances on the battlefield in Ukraine's east.

Zelensky rejects Orban’s mediation, says he has no leverage over Putin
“Ukraine is a strong country and has proven it on the battlefield throughout Putin’s aggression. Does anyone else in Europe have this experience now? No. Does Orban have such an army? No. How will he put pressure on Putin? With a joke, a smile? Let him keep it,” Zelensky said, as reported by Interfa…
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Martin Fornusek
Fire, casualties reported in Kyiv amid Russian missile attack.

Klitschko reported that five cars were on fire in the Holosiivskyi district of the city due to the falling debris from a missile. At least two people were hospitalized as a result the injuries sustained during the attack.
8:25 AM

Russian cyberattack targets Ukrainian government services.

In the largest cyberattack in recent months, several government services were targeted, including state registers the Ministry of Justice oversees. Russia has regularly targeted Ukrainian companies and government institutions with cyberattacks since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
