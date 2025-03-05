The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Zelensky to take part in special European Council meeting on March 6

by Tim Zadorozhnyy and Alex Cadier March 5, 2025 7:10 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at a press conference during the European Council Meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 19, 2024. (Pier Marco Tacca / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in a special meeting of the European Council on March 6, a senior EU official confirmed to the Kyiv Independent.

"We are living in a defining moment for Ukraine and European security," European Council President Antonio Costa said ahead of the summit.

Discussions will focus on strengthening support for Ukraine as Russia's full-scale invasion enters its fourth year. Participants will also discuss "European contributions to the necessary security guarantees required to ensure a lasting peace in Ukraine," the European Council said in a statement on its website.

EU leaders are also expected to adopt a communique reaffirming that European security cannot be negotiated without European participation, Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne reported.

The meeting follows growing concerns in Kyiv and European capitals over U.S. President Donald Trump's diplomatic outreach to Russia, including direct talks between American and Russian officials in Istanbul on Feb. 27 and Riyadh on Feb. 18.

Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and other senior Western officials gathered in London on March 2 for a summit hosted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to coordinate Ukraine policy.

Zelensky arrived in London on March 1 following a turbulent visit to Washington, where a planned natural resources agreement with the U.S. collapsed after a tense Oval Office exchange with Trump.

The fallout has fueled speculation about the future of U.S.- Ukraine relations. Washington has frozen all military aid and intelligence sharing with Kyiv, a move widely seen as an attempt to pressure Zelensky into talks with Russia.

Authors: Tim Zadorozhnyy, Alex Cadier

How Trump’s Ukraine peace plan could backfire.

U.S. President Donald Trump entered the White House promising to bring a swift end to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and his first few weeks in office have proven he’s determined to follow through. While his endeavour to fulfil a campaign promise in itself is not too surprising, the way he is approaching the issue has stunned not only Ukraine, but also the U.S.’s long-term global allies, who are now scrambling to adjust to a world in which Washington cannot be viewed as a reliable security partner. The Kyiv Independent spoke to George Barros, Russia team lead at the Institute for the Study of War, who explains why America’s global adversaries will be “salivating” at what is currently unfolding on the global stage.
