Russian Patriarch Kirill bashes West during Orthodox Christmas celebrations

This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow Patriarch Kirill accused the West of "hating" Russia because it represents "an alternative path of civilizational development." He made the comments during the celebration of the Christmas Mass on Jan. 7.

Patriarch Kirill (born Vladimir Gundyayev) has been a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, praising his rule as a "gift from God" and publicly supporting the war against Ukraine, subsequently straining relations with other Orthodox churches.

"We are hated (by the West) because we offer a different path, an alternative path of civilizational development," the head of the Russian Orthodox Church told the faithful during his sermon.

Orthodox Christians in Russia celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7 in accordance with the Julian calendar. In 2023, Ukraine signed a law moving the day of Christmas celebrations to Dec. 25, similar to Western Christianity.

During the mass, Kirill blessed icons and crosses that were engraved with Putin's initials and will be sent to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the Russian media.

"Physically, they cannot really smother us, though they try through different types of slander and the creation of blocs of some sort intended to weaken Russia," Kirill said, according to Reuters.

The Russian religious leader often bashes the West for what he presents as "moral decadence," primarily attacking LGBTQ rights that are increasingly suppressed in Russia.

Ukraine placed Kirill on its wanted list in December 2023 after accusing him of infringing on Ukraine's territorial integrity resulting in "the death of people or other serious consequences." The charge carries a punishment of life imprisonment.

Last August, the Ukrainian parliament passed a bill banning activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, which has been linked to the Russian church, and many of its members have been accused of collaboration or sympathies with Russia.

Most Ukrainian Orthodox Christians adhere to a separate and autonomous Orthodox Church of Ukraine.