EU extends personal sanctions on Russia for another 6 months

by Martin Fornusek
EU High Representative Kaja Kallas at the European Convention Center Luxembourg (ECCL) in Luxembourg City on April 14, 2025. (John Thys / AFP via Getty Images)

The EU agreed on Sept. 12 to extend personal sanctions imposed over the Russian invasion of Ukraine for another six months, just three days before the deadline.

The news follows reported threats by Slovakia and Hungary that they may block the extension unless six Russian businessmen are removed from the list.

The EU members must unanimously agree to extend the personal sanctions every September and March to prevent them from lapsing.

The agreement was reached even though nobody was removed from the sanctions list, an undisclosed diplomatic source told Suspilne.

The Slovak and Hungarian governments are broadly seen as the most Kremlin-friendly within the EU, and their leaders have repeatedly criticized sanctions against Moscow and aid to Kyiv.

Budapest has also threatened to block the extension of sanctions on several past occasions, demanding exemptions for listed individuals.

Announcing the agreement, top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas also said that the bloc is "finalizing work on the 19th package — looking into additional curbs on Russian oil sales, shadow oil tankers, and banks."

"We’ll keep choking off the cash for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s war."

The announcement coincides with new sanctions imposed against Russia by the U.K. and Japan.

Ukraine has called upon its partners to ramp up economic pressure against Russia, including through the upcoming 19th EU sanctions package.

Kyiv and Brussels have also urged the U.S. to join the effort. U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to impose fresh sanctions on Moscow if it does not agree to cease hostilities, but his actions have so far been limited to new tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian oil.

European UnionEU sanctionsRussiaHungarySlovakia
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

