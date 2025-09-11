Strong EU sanctions 'best response' to Russia violating Poland's airspace, Zelensky says

The EU's best response to the incursion of Russian drones into its airspace would be a powerful 19th sanctions package, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 11.

"Priorities include Russia’s banking sector, banks in third countries that continue trading with Russia, and the 'shadow fleet' infrastructure that funds Russia’s war budget," Zelensky said on social media.

The comments come after Poland confirmed downing Russian drones in its airspace overnight on Sept. 10, marking the first time NATO engaged Moscow's military assets over its territory during the full-scale war in Ukraine.

At least 19 drones entered the Polish airspace, and between three and four were shot down by Polish and NATO aircraft in what Warsaw denounced as a deliberate provocation.

Urging a response by sanctions, Zelensky said that Ukraine and European partners are also preparing an anti-circumvention tool to block Russia from accessing critical goods.

"Consultations between the EU and the U.S. are ongoing to combine the full weight of sanctions pressure, especially against Russian energy revenues," the president said, adding that Ukraine continues to synchronize its sanctions with the EU, U.K., Canada, and soon Japan.

"Since the start of this year, Ukraine has adopted 44 sanctions packages against Russian entities, their foreign enablers, and individuals fueling the war."

Work on the EU's 19th sanctions package is already underway. According to Bloomberg, it will likely include measures targeting Russian banks and the energy sector.

Brussels and Kyiv have pushed for tougher sanctions against Russia to pressure it to the negotiating table, urging the U.S. to join the effort.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to impose fresh sanctions on Moscow if it does not agree to cease hostilities, but his actions have so far been limited to new tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian oil.