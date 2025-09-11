KI logo
Strong EU sanctions 'best response' to Russia violating Poland's airspace, Zelensky says

by Martin Fornusek
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks alongside France's President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) to members of the media prior to their meeting at the Elysee presidential palace on Sept. 3, 2025, in Paris, France. (Antoine Gyori - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The EU's best response to the incursion of Russian drones into its airspace would be a powerful 19th sanctions package, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 11.

"Priorities include Russia’s banking sector, banks in third countries that continue trading with Russia, and the 'shadow fleet' infrastructure that funds Russia’s war budget," Zelensky said on social media.

The comments come after Poland confirmed downing Russian drones in its airspace overnight on Sept. 10, marking the first time NATO engaged Moscow's military assets over its territory during the full-scale war in Ukraine.

At least 19 drones entered the Polish airspace, and between three and four were shot down by Polish and NATO aircraft in what Warsaw denounced as a deliberate provocation.

Urging a response by sanctions, Zelensky said that Ukraine and European partners are also preparing an anti-circumvention tool to block Russia from accessing critical goods.

"Consultations between the EU and the U.S. are ongoing to combine the full weight of sanctions pressure, especially against Russian energy revenues," the president said, adding that Ukraine continues to synchronize its sanctions with the EU, U.K., Canada, and soon Japan.

"Since the start of this year, Ukraine has adopted 44 sanctions packages against Russian entities, their foreign enablers, and individuals fueling the war."

Work on the EU's 19th sanctions package is already underway. According to Bloomberg, it will likely include measures targeting Russian banks and the energy sector.

Brussels and Kyiv have pushed for tougher sanctions against Russia to pressure it to the negotiating table, urging the U.S. to join the effort.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to impose fresh sanctions on Moscow if it does not agree to cease hostilities, but his actions have so far been limited to new tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian oil.

Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Thursday, September 11
Russia 'deliberately targeted' Poland's airspace, Sikorski says.

"Last night, Poland's airspace was breached 19 times by drones manufactured in Russia. The assessment of Polish and NATO air forces is that they did not veer off course, but were deliberately targeted," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in a video statement.

